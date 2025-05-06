Power of the Pedal 4th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Team of 4 Players. Includes green fees, a golf cart for two, breakfast, two mulligans, and a chance to win door prizes.
As one of two golf cart sponsors, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the golf cart ID card, logo signage placed at designated hole, and social media recognition.
As a Golf Towel sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the golf towel provided to each player, and social media recognition. There are four golf towel sponsorships available.
As the food sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players and social media recognition.
Hole-In-One sponsors receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the sign at the designated hole, and social media recognition.
As the scorecard sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on each scorecard, and social media recognition.
As a hole sponsor, you will receive your logo on a sign placed at a designated hole and social media recognition.
As a bike sponsor, you will receive social media recognition.
