Power Of The Pedal

Power of the Pedal 4th Annual Golf Tournament

722 NW 24th Ave

Amarillo, TX 79107, USA

Golf Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4 Players. Includes green fees, a golf cart for two, breakfast, two mulligans, and a chance to win door prizes.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$5,000

As one of two golf cart sponsors, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the golf cart ID card, logo signage placed at designated hole, and social media recognition.

Golf Towel Sponsor
$1,500

As a Golf Towel sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the golf towel provided to each player, and social media recognition. There are four golf towel sponsorships available.

Food Sponsor
$1,500

As the food sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players and social media recognition.

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$1,000

Hole-In-One sponsors receive a team of 4 players, your logo on the sign at the designated hole, and social media recognition.

Scorecard Sponsor
$1,000

As the scorecard sponsor, you will receive a team of 4 players, your logo on each scorecard, and social media recognition.

Hole Sponsor
$250

As a hole sponsor, you will receive your logo on a sign placed at a designated hole and social media recognition.

Bicycle Sponsor
$100

As a bike sponsor, you will receive social media recognition.

