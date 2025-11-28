Tomorrows Youth Foundation

Power Of WE Weekend

18451 Convention Center Dr

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

Black Tie Casino Fundraiser
$150

General Admission to the casino night fundraiser


Includes:

  • hors d'oeuvres,
  • Includes $100 in Monet Money to start
  • Additional Monet Money available in $50 increments
    • Every $50 purchased = 1 raffle entry
    • Prizes for top chip earners at the end of the night

Note: Monet Money is not redeemable for cash and is used for casino-style entertainment only.

Saturday General Admission Pass
$175

Saturday Only

  • Access to Saturday's Welcome Address, Breakout Sessions, and the Purple & Pearl Gala
  • Includes plated dinner and entertainment at the Gala.
Saturday VIP Pass
$300

Includes everything in the standard Saturday pass PLUS VIP Access to an exclusive, private event immediately following the Gala

Power of WE Gospel Brunch
$100

Sunday Only: Power of WE Gospel Brunch

  • Admission to Sunday’s closing brunch
  • Includes plated meal and live gospel entertainment
Vendor- Saturday Only Pass
$175

Vendor for all events, including VIP event, 6-ft table, 2 chairs, vendor mention on website or event guide, and access to guests.

Vendor- Sunday Only Pass
$125

Vendor for Power of WE Gospel Brunch. 6-ft table, 2 chairs, vendor mention on website or event guide, and access to guests.

Vendor Both Saturday and Sunday
$250

6-ft table, 2 chairs, vendor mention on website or event guide, and access to guests.

