Tomorrows Youth Foundation

Hosted by

Tomorrows Youth Foundation

About this event

Power of WE Weekend Sponsors

18451 Convention Center Dr

Tinley Park, IL 60477, USA

Exclusive Title Sponsor
$20,000

Exclusive Title Sponsor: “Power of We Weekend presented by [Your Company]”(Limited to 1 Sponsor)

  • Exclusive naming rights and top-tier visibility across all events
  • Premier logo placement on all event signage, materials, and media outreach
  • Recognition in all press releases, email blasts, and social media
  • Speaking opportunity at both the Purple & Pearl Gala and Gospel Brunch
  • VIP seating for 12 guests at the Purple & Pearl Gala and Gospel Brunch
  • Full-page ad in the printed event program
  • Feature article or video spotlight on TYF digital platforms
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in guest gift bags
  • Branded table/display space during Saturday breakout sessions

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Purple & Pearl Gala Sponsor
$10,000

Naming rights for the Purple & Pearl Gala

  • Logo on event-specific marketing, signage, and printed program
  • Verbal recognition at the selected event
  • VIP seating for 5 guests at Purple & Pearl Gala
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Option to include branded items in guest gift bags

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Power of WE Gospel Brunch Sponsor
$10,000

Naming rights for the Power of We Gospel Brunch

  • Logo on event-specific marketing, signage, and printed program
  • Verbal recognition at the selected event
  • VIP seating for 10 guests at Gospel Brunch
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Option to include branded items in guest gift bags

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Community Empowerment Sponsor
$7,500

Community Empowerment Sponsor

  • Logo featured on event signage and materials
  • Recognition during Casino Night and breakout sessions
  • VIP seating for 4 guests at the Purple & Pearl Gala 
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Website and social media mention
  • Branded promo item in guest gift bags

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Hope & Healing Sponsor
$5,000

 Hope & Healing Sponsor

  • Logo on program, signage, and selected promotions
  • Recognition at breakout sessions
  • VIP seating for 3 guests at the Purple & Pearl Gala 
  • Listing in the event program
  • Branded promo item in guest gift bags

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

 Advocate Sponsor

  • Name/logo listed on event program and website
  • Verbal recognition at one event (e.g., breakout or brunch)
  • VIP seating for 2 guests at the Purple & Pearl Gala 
  • Inclusion in thank-you social media posts

Email print-ready logo and/or ad to [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!