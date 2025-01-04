Powerful, Beautiful, Fierce Inc.'s Silent Auction

Exclusive 3-Month 1:1 Mentorship with Ashley Scott
$100
Starting bid
Exclusive 3-Month 1:1 Mentorship with Ashley Scott
Unlock the opportunity to work one-on-one with Ashley Scott the powerhouse behind PBF, TEDx speaker, 40 Under 40 Honoree, JHUD Show guest, wife, mother, entrepreneur, and community leader. Over the course of three transformative months, you’ll receive:
✅ Biweekly Private Mentorship Calls – Personalized guidance to help you clarify your goals, navigate challenges, and step into your power.
✅ A Custom Roadmap for Success – A full, actionable plan tailored to your journey—whether in business, leadership, personal growth, or purpose-driven work.
✅ Exclusive Access to Ashley’s Network & Resources – Connections and insider knowledge that can open doors to new opportunities.
✅ Accountability & Support – A dedicated mentor who will challenge and champion you every step of the way.
This high-value mentorship is perfect for ambitious women looking to elevate their careers, launch a business, grow their influence, or gain clarity on their next big move.
🎯 Invest in yourself and bid now for a chance to gain mentorship that could change the trajectory of your future!
Value: $1500
Elevate Your Brand with Sarah + Designs: Brand or Project Re
$25
Starting bid
Elevate Your Brand with Sarah + Designs: Brand or Project Review & Creative Consultation
Ready to give your brand a fresh perspective? Whether you’re launching something new or refining your existing visual identity, Sarah Jennings of Sarah + Designs is here to help you elevate your brand with expert creative direction.
This exclusive package includes:
🎨 Comprehensive Visual Review – Analyzing your website, project, and current materials.
📝 Personalized Strategy – A tailored plan based on your goals and brand vision.
💻 30-Minute Virtual Consultation – A relaxed, no-pressure Zoom or Google Meet session filled with actionable insights.
With experience designing for resorts, event companies, realtors, bakeries, and more, Sarah + Designs brings creativity and expertise to logos, websites, brochures, email graphics, illustrations, and beyond.
Whether you need a brand refresh or expert design advice, this consultation will help you bring your vision to life.
Value: $400
Bid now to invest in your brand’s next level! 🚀🎨
Luxury Self-Care Gift Bag from Love Balungi
$25
Starting bid
Luxury Self-Care Gift Bag from Love Balungi 💖✨
Pamper yourself with this exclusive gift bag from Love Balungi, filled with handcrafted beauty and self-care essentials designed to nourish, hydrate, and indulge your senses.
🎁 Inside this luxe gift bag, you’ll find:
💄 3 Hydrating Lip Glosses – Gorgeous shades with a smooth, non-sticky finish.
💋 Lip Scrub & Lip Mask – Keep your lips soft, plump, and kissably smooth.
🛁 Body Butter & Body Scrub – Deeply moisturizing and exfoliating for radiant skin.
👁 Eye Masks – Refresh and brighten tired eyes.
📝 Notebook & Pen – Perfect for jotting down affirmations, goals, or daily reflections.
🍬 Sweet Treats – Because self-care should always come with a little indulgence!
This beautifully curated bag is perfect for a self-care day, a thoughtful gift, or a beauty refresh.
Value: $85
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate beauty and self-care experience! 💕
Dinner for 2 at Grace By Nia
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a night of sophistication, soul, and flavor with this exclusive dining experience for two at Grace by Nia—a chic, vibrant supper club known for its elevated cuisine, live music, and stunning ambiance.
This unforgettable evening includes:
🍽 1 Shared Appetizer – Start with a flavorful bite to set the mood.
🥩 2 Entrees – Savor delicious, chef-crafted main courses of your choice.
🍰 1 Shared Dessert – A sweet finale to your meal.
🍾 A Bottle of Maison Marcel Sparkling Rosé – Perfect for toasting to the night.
Whether it’s a romantic date night, a celebration, or a well-deserved treat, this dinner promises an upscale dining experience infused with culture and class.
Value: $200
Bid now for the perfect night out! 🍷✨
$50 Gift Certificate to Zina's Hair Salon
$10
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to Zina’s Hair Salon
Treat yourself to a luxurious hair experience at Zina’s Hair Salon, where expert stylists specialize in bringing out your natural beauty. Whether you're looking for a silk press, fresh cut, color, or protective style, this $50 gift certificate can be applied toward any service.
✨ Perfect for self-care or as a thoughtful gift! ✨
Bid now and step into your next look with confidence! 💇🏾♀️💁🏾♀️
Value: $50
Cozy & Stylish Rooting For You Branded Sweater
$10
Starting bid
Cozy & Stylish Rooting For You Branded Sweater 🌿✨
Stay warm and show your love for growth, community, and self-care with this exclusive branded sweater from Rooting For You LLC! Designed for both comfort and style, this cozy sweater is perfect for plant lovers and anyone who believes in nurturing themselves and those around them.
Featuring the signature Rooting For You branding, this sweater is a reminder to stay grounded, keep growing, and root for yourself—always.
🌱 Soft, high-quality fabric for ultimate comfort
🌱 Unisex fit—perfect for any wardrobe
🌱 A stylish way to rep a Black-owned business that’s all about growth and healing
Value: $50
Bid now and wear your roots with pride! 🌿💚
