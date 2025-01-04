Powerful, Beautiful, Fierce Inc.'s Silent Auction

Exclusive 3-Month 1:1 Mentorship with Ashley Scott Unlock the opportunity to work one-on-one with Ashley Scott the powerhouse behind PBF, TEDx speaker, 40 Under 40 Honoree, JHUD Show guest, wife, mother, entrepreneur, and community leader. Over the course of three transformative months, you’ll receive: ✅ Biweekly Private Mentorship Calls – Personalized guidance to help you clarify your goals, navigate challenges, and step into your power. ✅ A Custom Roadmap for Success – A full, actionable plan tailored to your journey—whether in business, leadership, personal growth, or purpose-driven work. ✅ Exclusive Access to Ashley’s Network & Resources – Connections and insider knowledge that can open doors to new opportunities. ✅ Accountability & Support – A dedicated mentor who will challenge and champion you every step of the way. This high-value mentorship is perfect for ambitious women looking to elevate their careers, launch a business, grow their influence, or gain clarity on their next big move. 🎯 Invest in yourself and bid now for a chance to gain mentorship that could change the trajectory of your future! Value: $1500

