Powerful Purpose Party & Pop-up Shop: Friendsgiving Fall Fashion Show

Unit 200 D Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to all positive vibes, amenities, refreshments, beverages, pop-up shop, and activities. ALL/Any donation amounts are welcome towards our fundraiser!
Enjoy all evening with VIP Seating! Another perk? Exclusive shopping opportunities for unique items!
Powerful Purpose Patron Sponsorship
Powerful beyond measure – Someone who is powerful beyond measure
has an inner strength and resilience that enables them to overcome
obstacles and achieve great things. They have a powerful spirit that allows
them to rise above adversity and become a force to be reckoned with.
Patron Package includes:
– Naming rights for one of this year’s Powerful Purpose Awards, presented at the event
– Full page ad in ad calendar and display advertising at event
– Featured in Social Media advertising for event
– Name listed on event Signage and logo featured on website for six months
– 4 tickets to event, 2 tickets to VIP auction preview
Grants premium entry with early access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Positive Impact Patron: $350
Positive – Someone who is positive has an optimistic outlook and sees the
good in every situation. They focus on solutions rather than problems and
believe that anything is possible. Their positive attitude can be contagious and inspire others to adopt a similar mindset.
This Sponsorship includes:
– 1/2 page ad in ad calendar and display advertising at event
– Featured in social media advertising for event
– Name listed on event signage and logo featured on website for 3 months
– 2 tickets to event, 2 tickets to VIP auction preview
Purpose-filled Patron: $150
Powerful – Someone who is powerful has influence and the ability to effect
change. They use their strength for good and work to empower others.
Their leadership and charisma can inspire others to take action and make
a positive impact on the world.
This Sponsorship Package includes: Purposeful Patron: $150
– 1⁄4 page ad in ad calendar and logo featured on website for 1 month
– 1 tickets to event, 1 ticket to VIP auction preview
