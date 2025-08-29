Powerful Purpose Outreach Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

Powerful Purpose Outreach Ministries, Inc.

About this event

Powerful Purpose Party & Pop-up Shop: Friendsgiving Fall Fashion Show

15487 Oak Ln

Unit 200 D Gulfport, MS 39503, USA

FREE- General Admission
Free

Grants entry to the event with access to all positive vibes, amenities, refreshments, beverages, pop-up shop, and activities. ALL/Any donation amounts are welcome towards our fundraiser!

Reserved Seating
$20

Enjoy all evening with VIP Seating! Another perk? Exclusive shopping opportunities for unique items!

Powerful Purpose Patron
$500

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Powerful Purpose Patron Sponsorship


Powerful beyond measure – Someone who is powerful beyond measure

has an inner strength and resilience that enables them to overcome

obstacles and achieve great things. They have a powerful spirit that allows

them to rise above adversity and become a force to be reckoned with.


Patron Package includes:

– Naming rights for one of this year’s Powerful Purpose Awards, presented at the event

– Full page ad in ad calendar and display advertising at event

– Featured in Social Media advertising for event

– Name listed on event Signage and logo featured on website for six months

– 4 tickets to event, 2 tickets to VIP auction preview

Grants premium entry with early access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Positive Impact Patron
$350

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Positive Impact Patron: $350


Positive – Someone who is positive has an optimistic outlook and sees the

good in every situation. They focus on solutions rather than problems and

believe that anything is possible. Their positive attitude can be contagious and inspire others to adopt a similar mindset.

This Sponsorship includes:

– 1/2 page ad in ad calendar and display advertising at event

– Featured in social media advertising for event

– Name listed on event signage and logo featured on website for 3 months

– 2 tickets to event, 2 tickets to VIP auction preview

Purpose-filled Patron
$150

Purpose-filled Patron: $150


Powerful – Someone who is powerful has influence and the ability to effect

change. They use their strength for good and work to empower others.

Their leadership and charisma can inspire others to take action and make

a positive impact on the world.

This Sponsorship Package includes: Purposeful Patron: $150

– 1⁄4 page ad in ad calendar and logo featured on website for 1 month

– 1 tickets to event, 1 ticket to VIP auction preview

Add a donation for Powerful Purpose Outreach Ministries, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!