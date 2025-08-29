Powerful Purpose Party & Pop-up Shop: Friendsgiving Fall Fashion Show

Powerful Purpose Patron Sponsorship





Powerful beyond measure – Someone who is powerful beyond measure

has an inner strength and resilience that enables them to overcome

obstacles and achieve great things. They have a powerful spirit that allows

them to rise above adversity and become a force to be reckoned with.





Patron Package includes:

– Naming rights for one of this year’s Powerful Purpose Awards, presented at the event

– Full page ad in ad calendar and display advertising at event

– Featured in Social Media advertising for event

– Name listed on event Signage and logo featured on website for six months

– 4 tickets to event, 2 tickets to VIP auction preview

Grants premium entry with early access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.