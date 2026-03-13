Powerhouse Warriors

Hosted by

Powerhouse Warriors

About this event

Powerhouse Indoor Sports Camp 2026 @ BCC

210 College Rd NE

Bolivia, NC 28422, USA

Early bird camp fee item
Early bird camp fee
$225
Available until Jun 12
Week long sports camp full of fun and games. **Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
Early bird camp fee item
Early bird camp fee
$225
Available until Jun 28

Week long sports camp full of fun and games. **Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**

Late camp registration - June 15-19 and June 29 - July 3 item
Late camp registration - June 15-19 and June 29 - July 3
$250

This is for registrations after May 15th.


**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**

Teen camp registration item
Teen camp registration
$150
Available until Jun 15

Registration for BCC teen camp.


**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**

Teen camp late registration item
Teen camp late registration
$175

Late registration for the teen camp.


**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**

Add a donation for Powerhouse Warriors

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