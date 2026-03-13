Powerhouse Indoor Sports Camp 2026 @ BCC

About this event
Week long sports camp full of fun and games. **Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
This is for registrations after May 15th.
**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
Registration for BCC teen camp.
**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
Late registration for the teen camp.
**Please note during the registration process that you can choose "other" from the drop down menu and not pay the 15% suggested donation. It is a suggestion only.**
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