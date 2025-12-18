South Sound Parent to Parent

Powering Up Caregiver Support: Last Chance Auction

Cozy Mountain Retreat
Cozy Mountain Retreat

Total Bundle Value: $585.00

Starting Bid: $235.00


Escape the everyday and find your peak of relaxation. Whether you are looking for a romantic winter getaway or a thrilling mountain adventure, the Cozy Mountain Retreat bundle offers the perfect balance of luxury and Northwest charm. This curated experience takes you from the scenic waterfront of Anacortes to the snowy slopes of the Cascades.


What’s Included:

  • Swinomish Casino & Lodge: A one-night stay in a standard room. Enjoy breathtaking views and world-class hospitality.
  • Lodge Dining: A $100 Promotional Dining Gift Card to explore the Lodge’s diverse culinary offerings, from fine dining at 13moons to casual bites. (Valid for food; excludes alcohol, tax, and gratuity).
  • Ivar’s Gift Card: A $25 Gift Card to enjoy the iconic flavors of the Northwest—perfect for a delicious seafood lunch or a cup of world-famous chowder at several Ivar's locations. (Does not expire).
  • Stevens Pass Adventure: Two (2) Lift Tickets for a day of skiing or snowboarding at one of Washington’s premier mountain destinations.

The Impact of Your Bid Every caregiver deserves a moment of respite. Your winning bid for this bundle does more than provide you with a vacation—it directly funds lifelines for parents in Thurston, Mason, and Grays Harbor counties. These funds power programs like Mom-to-Mom, Dad-to-Dad, and the Helping Parent peer-match system, ensuring no parent in our community has to walk their journey alone.


Important Details: ⚠️ ACT FAST: While the Ivar's card is yours to keep, the main escape is highly time-sensitive!

  • Expiration Date: Swinomish Lodge stay and Dining Gift Card must be used by February 28, 2026.
  • Swinomish Lodge Notes: Reservations must be made 72 hours in advance. Must present certificate at check-in. Must be a Signature Rewards member to redeem.
  • Stevens Pass Note: Lift tickets may be subject to peak/holiday date restrictions.
  • Auction Window: Bidding opens Jan 13 at 9 AM and closes promptly Jan 19 at 9 PM.

Don’t let this winter escape melt away. Bid now to secure your retreat and power up hope for local families!

Seattle Spring Awakening
Seattle Spring Awakening

Total Bundle Value: $380.00


Starting Bid: $150.00


Shake off the winter blues with the ultimate Seattle "Day-cation." This bundle is designed for families or friends who want to experience the very best of the Emerald City. From the heights of the Space Needle to the depths of the Salish Sea, your spring adventure is ready and waiting!

What’s Included:

  • The Space Needle: Four (4) General Admission tickets. Experience the world’s first and only revolving glass floor and take in 360-degree views of the city and the Sound.
  • Seattle Aquarium: Four (4) General Admission tickets. Discover the wonders of the Pacific Northwest’s marine life, including the stunning new Ocean Pavilion.
  • Tacoma Comedy Club: Free admission for four (4) people. Cap off your adventure with a night of laughter at one of the region’s premier comedy venues. (Valid for most regular shows; check club for specific show availability).

The Impact of Your Bid Isolation is one of the greatest challenges facing caregivers today. Your winning bid for the Seattle Spring Awakening bundle directly funds our Dad-to-Dad program. These funds provide a vital space for fathers of children with special needs to connect, share experiences, and find a community that truly understands their unique journey. By bidding on this family adventure, you are helping another father find his footing.


Important Details:

⚠️ PLAN YOUR SPRING: This bundle is perfect for spring break, but don't wait—these passes have firm expiration dates!

  • Expiration Date: All tickets in this bundle expire between March 13 and April 30, 2026.
  • Space Needle & Aquarium: Tickets must be used before the end of April. We recommend booking your time slots early to ensure availability.
  • Auction Window: Bidding opens Jan 13 at 9 AM and closes promptly Jan 19 at 9 PM.

Don't let these iconic Seattle experiences slip away. Bid now to secure your spring adventure and power up connection for local Dads!

Local Spring Renewal
Local Spring Renewal

Total Bundle Value: $225.00


Starting Bid: $80.00


Rediscover the hidden gems of our own backyard! The Local Spring Renewal bundle is all about finding joy in the community while treating yourself to some well-deserved fun. Whether you’re hitting the greens, learning a new rhythm, or just making sure your car shines as bright as the spring sun, this bundle is the perfect local refresh.


What’s Included:

  • Delphi Golf Course: Two (2) rounds of golf plus a cart. Enjoy a relaxing day on the beautiful, lush fairways of this local favorite.
  • Debbi’s Dance Etcetera: One (1) month of weekly dance classes for one dancer (one-hour sessions). This includes registration fees and is valid for either the school year or summer session!
  • Elephant Car Wash: Two (2) Gift Cards to get your vehicle sparkling clean for all your spring road trips.

The Impact of Your Bid A little local support goes a long way. Your winning bid for the Local Spring Renewal bundle directly fuels our Mom-to-Mom program. These funds provide a safe, supportive environment for mothers of children with disabilities to find friendship, share resources, and combat the isolation that often comes with caregiving. By investing in your own local fun, you are investing in a mother’s well-being.


Important Details: ⚠️ LOCAL & LIMITED: These items are perfect for a spring "reset," but keep an eye on the calendar!

  • Expiration Date: Items in this bundle (Golf and Dance) must be used by April 18, 2026.
  • Debbi’s Dance Etcetera Terms: Valid for one dancer for one month (one-hour weekly class). Not valid with any other discount or for dance studio camps, special programs, or events.
  • Auction Window: Bidding opens Jan 13 at 9 AM and closes promptly Jan 19 at 9 PM.

Don't miss out on these local favorites! Bid now to secure your spring renewal and power up support for local Moms!

