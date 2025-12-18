Powering Up Caregiver Support: Last Chance Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Cozy Mountain Retreat
Total Bundle Value: $585.00
Starting Bid: $235.00
Escape the everyday and find your peak of relaxation. Whether you are looking for a romantic winter getaway or a thrilling mountain adventure, the Cozy Mountain Retreat bundle offers the perfect balance of luxury and Northwest charm. This curated experience takes you from the scenic waterfront of Anacortes to the snowy slopes of the Cascades.
What’s Included:
The Impact of Your Bid Every caregiver deserves a moment of respite. Your winning bid for this bundle does more than provide you with a vacation—it directly funds lifelines for parents in Thurston, Mason, and Grays Harbor counties. These funds power programs like Mom-to-Mom, Dad-to-Dad, and the Helping Parent peer-match system, ensuring no parent in our community has to walk their journey alone.
Important Details: ⚠️ ACT FAST: While the Ivar's card is yours to keep, the main escape is highly time-sensitive!
Don’t let this winter escape melt away. Bid now to secure your retreat and power up hope for local families!
Starting bid
Total Bundle Value: $380.00
Starting Bid: $150.00
Shake off the winter blues with the ultimate Seattle "Day-cation." This bundle is designed for families or friends who want to experience the very best of the Emerald City. From the heights of the Space Needle to the depths of the Salish Sea, your spring adventure is ready and waiting!
What’s Included:
The Impact of Your Bid Isolation is one of the greatest challenges facing caregivers today. Your winning bid for the Seattle Spring Awakening bundle directly funds our Dad-to-Dad program. These funds provide a vital space for fathers of children with special needs to connect, share experiences, and find a community that truly understands their unique journey. By bidding on this family adventure, you are helping another father find his footing.
Important Details:
⚠️ PLAN YOUR SPRING: This bundle is perfect for spring break, but don't wait—these passes have firm expiration dates!
Don't let these iconic Seattle experiences slip away. Bid now to secure your spring adventure and power up connection for local Dads!
Starting bid
Total Bundle Value: $225.00
Starting Bid: $80.00
Rediscover the hidden gems of our own backyard! The Local Spring Renewal bundle is all about finding joy in the community while treating yourself to some well-deserved fun. Whether you’re hitting the greens, learning a new rhythm, or just making sure your car shines as bright as the spring sun, this bundle is the perfect local refresh.
What’s Included:
The Impact of Your Bid A little local support goes a long way. Your winning bid for the Local Spring Renewal bundle directly fuels our Mom-to-Mom program. These funds provide a safe, supportive environment for mothers of children with disabilities to find friendship, share resources, and combat the isolation that often comes with caregiving. By investing in your own local fun, you are investing in a mother’s well-being.
Important Details: ⚠️ LOCAL & LIMITED: These items are perfect for a spring "reset," but keep an eye on the calendar!
Don't miss out on these local favorites! Bid now to secure your spring renewal and power up support for local Moms!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!