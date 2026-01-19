Powerlifting for the Cure

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Powerlifting for the Cure

About this raffle

Powerlifting for the Cure's Annual Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$1

1 ticket $1. Buy more tickets for a chance at the grand prize. You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arnold Classic for all 3 days. The 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, featuring the iconic Arnold Classic bodybuilding and Strongman events, is set for March 5-8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, with the Strongman Classic taking place March 6-7. The festival includes numerous fitness expos and competitions, with athletes like:

  • Hadi Choopan, Anthony Williams, Brandon Curry, Nick Walker, Akim Williams, and others are listed for the Men's Open.
  • Austin Andrade
    Andrew Burton
    Tom Evans
    Lucas Hatton
    Mitchell Hooper
    Bryce Johnson
    Martins Licis
    Trey Mitchell
    Rayno Nel
    Nick Guardione


More chances
$5
This includes 6 tickets

6 for $5

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