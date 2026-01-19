Powerlifting for the Cure's Annual Raffle 2026

1 ticket $1. Buy more tickets for a chance at the grand prize. You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arnold Classic for all 3 days. The 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, featuring the iconic Arnold Classic bodybuilding and Strongman events, is set for March 5-8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, with the Strongman Classic taking place March 6-7. The festival includes numerous fitness expos and competitions, with athletes like:
- Hadi Choopan, Anthony Williams, Brandon Curry, Nick Walker, Akim Williams, and others are listed for the Men's Open.
- Austin Andrade
Andrew Burton
Tom Evans
Lucas Hatton
Mitchell Hooper
Bryce Johnson
Martins Licis
Trey Mitchell
Rayno Nel
Nick Guardione
1 ticket $1. Buy more tickets for a chance at the grand prize. You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arnold Classic for all 3 days. The 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, featuring the iconic Arnold Classic bodybuilding and Strongman events, is set for March 5-8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, with the Strongman Classic taking place March 6-7. The festival includes numerous fitness expos and competitions, with athletes like:
- Hadi Choopan, Anthony Williams, Brandon Curry, Nick Walker, Akim Williams, and others are listed for the Men's Open.
- Austin Andrade
Andrew Burton
Tom Evans
Lucas Hatton
Mitchell Hooper
Bryce Johnson
Martins Licis
Trey Mitchell
Rayno Nel
Nick Guardione