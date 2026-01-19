Powerlifting for the Cure's Annual Raffle 2026

1 ticket $1. Buy more tickets for a chance at the grand prize. You will receive 2 tickets to the 2026 Arnold Classic for all 3 days. The 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, featuring the iconic Arnold Classic bodybuilding and Strongman events, is set for March 5-8, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio, with the Strongman Classic taking place March 6-7. The festival includes numerous fitness expos and competitions, with athletes like:

Hadi Choopan, Anthony Williams, Brandon Curry, Nick Walker, Akim Williams, and others are listed for the Men's Open.

Austin Andrade

Andrew Burton

Tom Evans

Lucas Hatton

Mitchell Hooper

Bryce Johnson

Martins Licis

Trey Mitchell

Rayno Nel

Nick Guardione



