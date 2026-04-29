PowHer Networking Group - Sponsorship Opportunities

Directly support one PowHer gathering and help create a space where women can connect, grow in confidence, and gain practical tools for success in business and in life. Your sponsorship makes empowering conversations and accessible programming possible.

2 drop-in tickets to use throughout the year.

Opportunity to address the group at your sponosored session.

Bring branded swag to share with attendees.

Recognition as the Brunch, Lunch, or Happy Hour Sponsor.