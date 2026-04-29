PowHer Networking Group

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PowHer Networking Group

About the memberships

PowHer Networking Group - Sponsorship Opportunities

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until May 21, 2027

Make a lasting investment in women's empowerment by helping PowHer create accessible spaces for leadership development, meaningful connection, and personal growth. As a Presenting Sponsor, your partnership helps expand opportunities for women to learn, lead, and build stronger networks in our community.

  • Premier logo on all event communications and social media graphics.
  • Recognition at one monthly meeting.
  • One annual membership and one complimentary drop-in.
  • Recognition at Year-end Celebration.
Session Sponsor
$500

Valid until May 21, 2027

Directly support one PowHer gathering and help create a space where women can connect, grow in confidence, and gain practical tools for success in business and in life. Your sponsorship makes empowering conversations and accessible programming possible.

  • 2 drop-in tickets to use throughout the year.
  • Opportunity to address the group at your sponosored session.
  • Bring branded swag to share with attendees.
  • Recognition as the Brunch, Lunch, or Happy Hour Sponsor.
Friend of PowHer Sponsor
$250

Valid until May 21, 2027

Stand alongside a movement committed to uplifting women through community, connection, and encouragement. As a Friend of Powher, your support helps strengthen a network where women are empowered to grow personally and professionally.

  • Listed as a Friend of PowHer + Supporter shout out on social media.
Add a donation for PowHer Networking Group

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