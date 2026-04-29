PowHer Networking Group - Sponsorship Opportunities

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About the memberships
Valid until May 21, 2027
Make a lasting investment in women's empowerment by helping PowHer create accessible spaces for leadership development, meaningful connection, and personal growth. As a Presenting Sponsor, your partnership helps expand opportunities for women to learn, lead, and build stronger networks in our community.
Valid until May 21, 2027
Directly support one PowHer gathering and help create a space where women can connect, grow in confidence, and gain practical tools for success in business and in life. Your sponsorship makes empowering conversations and accessible programming possible.
Valid until May 21, 2027
Stand alongside a movement committed to uplifting women through community, connection, and encouragement. As a Friend of Powher, your support helps strengthen a network where women are empowered to grow personally and professionally.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!