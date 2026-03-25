Orchard Hill Elementary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $650
Nintendo Switch 2
3 games
Starting bid
(Donated by Waterloo Dental Associates)
Value $150
Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
Floss sticks
Mouth wash
Toothpaste
Starting bid
(Donated by Waterloo Dental Associates)
Value $125
Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush
Oral-B Water flosser
Starting bid
Value $110
$50 Kwik star Gift Card
Wash Bar Interior Express Wash & Detail
Air freshener
Dash wipes
1 of 2
Starting bid
Value $110
$50 Kwik star Gift Card
Wash Bar Interior Express Wash & Detail
Air freshener
Dash wipes
2 of 2
Starting bid
Value $299
Dan Deery Complete Detail
Starting bid
Value $170
6-week session at ROC
Starting bid
Value $130
3-month FIT membership
Starting bid
Value $115
10 yoga / fitness sessions
Starting bid
$110 Value
1 Month Orange Theory Membership
Hat
Workout Towel
Koozie
Starting bid
Signed 2025 packers football
Starting bid
Value $250
2 Activity Passes
2026-2027 school year
Donated by Cedar Falls Booster Club
Starting bid
Value $108
2 UNI Football Game Tickets
2 Drinks Urban Pie
2 Apps Urban Pie
Starting bid
4 Iowa Cubs Baseball Tickets
2 IA State Football Tickets
Choose Either
Value: $350
Starting bid
1 small sweatshirt
1 XL sweatshirt
2 YM tee
1 Medium Tshirt
3 magnets
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Value $105
1 month of gymnastics classes
1 of 2
Starting bid
Value $105
1 month of gymnastics classes
2 of 2
Starting bid
Value $115
$50 gift certificate towards a semester at music together
Music and Your Child booklet
Hello Everybody App (includes 8 songs)
Lullabies Download (includes 18 songs)
Xylophone and mallet
Castanet
Shape Shaker
Silk Scarf
Starting bid
Value $115
2 Tickets to Irish Fest 2026
2 Irish Fest Posters
1 shirt
2 koozies
2 bracelets
2 Stickers
1 Magnet
1 Magazine
Starting bid
Value $85
Shirt
Hat
Water bottle
Bike bell
Bike Basket
Starting bid
Value: $78
Victory Dance Hat
2 Victory Dance slap Coozie
2 Gable Glass Steins
Starting bid
Value $125
2 Medium Buckets of Balls
1 GHQ Hat
Long Sleeve shirt XS
1 Cleaning Brush
Starting bid
Value $25
Scooters Ground Coffee
Chocolate Espresso Meltaways
Koozie
Drink coupons
Starting bid
Value $25
3 Magic Mod Clay
Mini squishmallow
3 Coloring Books
Chalk
2 crayons
Two stable crayons
Markers
needoh
Fidget toy
Starting bid
Value: $60
2 Sandwich coupons
2 McCafe coupons
Basket
Blanket
Java socks
Mug
Notebook
Pen
Gloves
Cards
Sunglasses
Starting bid
Early Registration for Swim Lesson classes
Starting bid
Value $90
1 Hour of Bowling (6 people)
1 Free Ice Cream Cake from The Vibe
Starting bid
Value $125
$50 Montage gift card
$20 The Nook gift card
$20 Books on Main gift card
$10 Readers Cup gift card
1 Free shirt from Raygun
Here's What's Poppin Popcorn
Starting bid
Value $186
4 NinjaU passes
4 Grout Museum passes
2 Hansens Dairy farm tour tickets
Starting bid
Value $180
$100 Brown Bottle GC
2 Gallagher Bluedorn Tickets w/ Valet Parking
Starting bid
Value $100
2 Escapology Passes
2 Drinks at Urban Pie
2 Appetizers at Urban Pie
1 of 2
Starting bid
Value $100
2 Escapology Passes
2 Drinks at Urban Pie
2 Appetizers at Urban Pie
2 of 2
Starting bid
Value $184
$100 to LaCava Mexican Grill
4 Black Hawks Tickets
Starting bid
Value $100
$60 Applebee's Gift Card
Mini Golf at Palmers (6 people)
Starting bid
Value $250
$60 Gift Card
Shimmer Mist
Dry Shampoo
Silk Beanie
Fingerless Gloves
Socks
Book
Hand Relief
Starting bid
Value: $100
$50 Salon Trio fit card
Shampoo
Conditioner
Hand lotion
Starting bid
Value $150
1 HR Q & A with Pelvic Floor Therapist
$25 Flora gift certificate
5 Drinks from the vibe
Starting bid
Value $62
$50 Gift card to Luxe
2 small beverages at the vibe
1 of 2
Starting bid
Value $62
$50 Gift card to Luxe
2 small beverages at the vibe
2 of 2
Starting bid
Value $158
2 Cozi Pillows
Starting bid
Value $30
Suitcase Packing Cubes
Starting bid
Value $104
4 Passes to Center Grove Orchard
Starting bid
Value $236
4 tickets to Noah's Ark
Starting bid
Value $54
2 Admission Tickets
Starting bid
Value $200
1 Week Day Stay
2 Lunch Buffets
Starting bid
Value $40
4 Family Museum Tickets
Starting bid
Value $213
4 Tickets to the Omaha Zoo
Omaha Children's Museum Family Pass
$25 Casey's Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $365
4 tickets to the twins game
4 tickets to the science museum
4 tickets to the works museum
$25 Casey's gift card
Starting bid
Value $230
4 Tickets to Fun Station (Cedar Rapids)
Family Pass (up to 5 people) to the Children's Museum in Coralville
$25 Casey's Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $100
4 Kernals Baseball Tickets
$25 Casey's Gift Card
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