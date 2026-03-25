Hosted by

Orchard Hill Elementary POWWER

About this event

Sales closed

Orchard Hill Elementary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3909 Rownd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

Nintendo Switch Bundle (Donated by Cohesive) item
Nintendo Switch Bundle (Donated by Cohesive)
$300

Starting bid

Value $650

Nintendo Switch 2

3 games

  • Mario Kart World
  • Minecraft
  • Donkey Kong Bananza


Electric Toothbrush Bundle item
Electric Toothbrush Bundle
$30

Starting bid

(Donated by Waterloo Dental Associates)

Value $150

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush

Floss sticks

Mouth wash

Toothpaste

Kids Electric Toothbrush Bundle item
Kids Electric Toothbrush Bundle
$30

Starting bid

(Donated by Waterloo Dental Associates)

Value $125

Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush

Oral-B Water flosser

Car Care Bundle item
Car Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $110

$50 Kwik star Gift Card

Wash Bar Interior Express Wash & Detail

Air freshener 

Dash wipes 

1 of 2

Car Care Bundle item
Car Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $110

$50 Kwik star Gift Card

Wash Bar Interior Express Wash & Detail

Air freshener 

Dash wipes 

2 of 2

Dan Deery Complete Detail item
Dan Deery Complete Detail
$50

Starting bid

Value $299

Dan Deery Complete Detail

ROC Training Center item
ROC Training Center
$30

Starting bid

Value $170

6-week session at ROC

FIT Membership item
FIT Membership item
FIT Membership
$50

Starting bid

Value $130

3-month FIT membership

Cota Studio Yoga and Fitness item
Cota Studio Yoga and Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Value $115

10 yoga / fitness sessions

Orange Theory Bundle item
Orange Theory Bundle
$35

Starting bid

$110 Value

1 Month Orange Theory Membership
Hat

Workout Towel

Koozie

Signed 2025 packers football item
Signed 2025 packers football
$100

Starting bid

Signed 2025 packers football

Athletic Booster Passes (2) item
Athletic Booster Passes (2)
$100

Starting bid

Value $250

2 Activity Passes

2026-2027 school year

Donated by Cedar Falls Booster Club


UNI Football Bundle item
UNI Football Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $108

2 UNI Football Game Tickets

2 Drinks Urban Pie

2 Apps Urban Pie 

Iowa Sports bundle item
Iowa Sports bundle
$50

Starting bid

4 Iowa Cubs Baseball Tickets
2 IA State Football Tickets

Choose Either

  • IA State vs. Kansas State (Nov 28, 2026) OR
  • IA State vs SE Missouri (Sep 5, 2026)

Value: $350


Wrestling Hall of Fame Bundle item
Wrestling Hall of Fame Bundle
$30

Starting bid

1 small sweatshirt
1 XL sweatshirt
2 YM tee
1 Medium Tshirt
3 magnets

Valued at $175

Black Hawk Gymnastics item
Black Hawk Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

Value $105

1 month of gymnastics classes

1 of 2

Black Hawk Gymnastics item
Black Hawk Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

Value $105

1 month of gymnastics classes

2 of 2

Music Together Bundle item
Music Together Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value $115

$50 gift certificate towards a semester at music together

Music and Your Child booklet

Hello Everybody App (includes 8 songs)

Lullabies Download (includes 18 songs)

Xylophone and mallet

Castanet

Shape Shaker

Silk Scarf


Irish Fest Bundle item
Irish Fest Bundle item
Irish Fest Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $115

2 Tickets to Irish Fest 2026

2 Irish Fest Posters

1 shirt

2 koozies

2 bracelets

2 Stickers

1 Magnet 

1 Magazine

Hall Bicycle Swag item
Hall Bicycle Swag
$30

Starting bid

Value $85

Shirt

Hat

Water bottle

Bike bell

Bike Basket



Single Speed Bundle item
Single Speed Bundle item
Single Speed Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Value: $78

Victory Dance Hat

2 Victory Dance slap Coozie

2 Gable Glass Steins

Golf Headquarters Bundle item
Golf Headquarters Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value $125

2 Medium Buckets of Balls

1 GHQ Hat

Long Sleeve shirt XS

1 Cleaning Brush



Scooters Basket item
Scooters Basket
$5

Starting bid

Value $25

Scooters Ground Coffee

Chocolate Espresso Meltaways

Koozie

Drink coupons

Arts and Crafts Bundle item
Arts and Crafts Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Value $25

3 Magic Mod Clay

Mini squishmallow

3 Coloring Books

Chalk

2 crayons

Two stable crayons 

Markers

needoh 

Fidget toy 

McDonalds Basket item
McDonalds Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value: $60

2 Sandwich coupons
2 McCafe coupons

Basket
Blanket
Java socks
Mug
Notebook
Pen
Gloves
Cards
Sunglasses

Langers Lessons (swim) - Early Registration item
Langers Lessons (swim) - Early Registration
$20

Starting bid

Early Registration for Swim Lesson classes

Cedar Valley Birthday Bundle item
Cedar Valley Birthday Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Value $90 

1 Hour of Bowling (6 people)

  • Includes shoe rentals and pitcher of pop

1 Free Ice Cream Cake from The Vibe 



Main Street Cedar Falls Gift Card Bundle item
Main Street Cedar Falls Gift Card Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $125

$50 Montage gift card

$20 The Nook gift card

$20 Books on Main gift card

$10 Readers Cup gift card

1 Free shirt from Raygun

Here's What's Poppin Popcorn

Family Day in the Cedar Valley item
Family Day in the Cedar Valley
$50

Starting bid

Value $186

4 NinjaU passes
4 Grout Museum passes
2 Hansens Dairy farm tour tickets

Dinner & Date (Montage + GBPAC) item
Dinner & Date (Montage + GBPAC)
$50

Starting bid

Value $180

$100 Brown Bottle GC 

2 Gallagher Bluedorn Tickets w/ Valet Parking

Date Night Adventure item
Date Night Adventure
$45

Starting bid

Value $100

2 Escapology Passes

2 Drinks at Urban Pie

2 Appetizers at Urban Pie

1 of 2

Date Night Adventure item
Date Night Adventure
$45

Starting bid

Value $100

2 Escapology Passes

2 Drinks at Urban Pie

2 Appetizers at Urban Pie

2 of 2

Family night - Dinner & Black Hawks item
Family night - Dinner & Black Hawks
$75

Starting bid

Value $184  

$100 to LaCava Mexican Grill

4 Black Hawks Tickets




Family dinner & mini golf night item
Family dinner & mini golf night
$40

Starting bid

Value $100

$60 Applebee's Gift Card

Mini Golf at Palmers (6 people)




Salon Iris Bundle item
Salon Iris Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $250

$60 Gift Card

Shimmer Mist
Dry Shampoo
Silk Beanie
Fingerless Gloves
Socks

Book
Hand Relief

Trio Salon Bundle item
Trio Salon Bundle
$55

Starting bid

Value: $100

$50 Salon Trio fit card

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hand lotion

Ladies Day Out item
Ladies Day Out
$45

Starting bid

Value $150

1 HR Q & A with Pelvic Floor Therapist

$25 Flora gift certificate

5 Drinks from the vibe

Mom's Day Out item
Mom's Day Out
$35

Starting bid

Value $62 

$50 Gift card to Luxe

2 small beverages at the vibe

1 of 2

Mom's Day Out item
Mom's Day Out
$35

Starting bid

Value $62 

$50 Gift card to Luxe

2 small beverages at the vibe

2 of 2

2 Cozi Pillows item
2 Cozi Pillows
$50

Starting bid

Value $158

2 Cozi Pillows

Suitcase Packing Cubes item
Suitcase Packing Cubes
$15

Starting bid

Value $30

Suitcase Packing Cubes

Center Grove Orchard Tickets item
Center Grove Orchard Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Value $104

4 Passes to Center Grove Orchard 

Noah's Ark Water Park 2026 season item
Noah's Ark Water Park 2026 season
$100

Starting bid

Value $236

4 tickets to Noah's Ark 

  • Valid May 23 - Sept 7 2026
National River Museum item
National River Museum
$15

Starting bid

Value $54 

2 Admission Tickets

Riverside Casino Stay item
Riverside Casino Stay
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

1 Week Day Stay 

2 Lunch Buffets

Bettendorf Family Museum item
Bettendorf Family Museum
$15

Starting bid

Value $40 

4 Family Museum Tickets




Family Fun in Omaha item
Family Fun in Omaha
$100

Starting bid

Value $213

4 Tickets to the Omaha Zoo

Omaha Children's Museum Family Pass

$25 Casey's Gift Card

Minnesota Family Fun Bundle item
Minnesota Family Fun Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Value $365

4 tickets to the twins game
4 tickets to the science museum

4 tickets to the works museum
$25 Casey's gift card

Family Day in Cedar Rapids item
Family Day in Cedar Rapids
$100

Starting bid

Value $230

4 Tickets to Fun Station (Cedar Rapids)

Family Pass (up to 5 people) to the Children's Museum in Coralville 

$25 Casey's Gift Card 

Cedar Rapids Kernals Bundle item
Cedar Rapids Kernals Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Value $100

4 Kernals Baseball Tickets

$25 Casey's Gift Card



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