Powwow Menu & Pricing

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A traditional Native-style dish inspired by Houma Indian cooking, featuring warm fry bread topped with seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, and salsa. Common at family meals and tribal gatherings, it reflects the region’s blend of Native and coastal food traditions, offering a hearty and flavorful taste of local culture.
A traditional Native-style bread inspired by Houma Indian cooking, made from a simple dough of flour, yeast, sugar, salt, and water, then deep-fried until puffy, crispy, and golden brown. Common in family meals and tribal gatherings, it reflects the region’s tradition of simple, hearty foods and offers a warm, comforting taste of local culture.
A traditional South Louisiana-style seafood dish inspired by Houma Indian cooking, made from finely chopped and seasoned shrimp formed into patties and deep-fried until crispy. Common in coastal family meals and tribal gatherings, it reflects the region’s strong seafood traditions and offers a simple, flavorful taste of local culture.
A traditional South Louisiana-style sandwich, featuring crispy, deep-fried shrimp piled onto a soft burger bun. Common in family meals and coastal gatherings, it reflects the region’s seafood traditions and offers a simple, hearty, and flavorful taste of local culture.
A traditional South Louisiana-style meal inspired by Houma Indian cooking, this platter features crispy fried shrimp served alongside slow-simmered white beans, fluffy long-grain rice, and a soft roll. Common in family meals and tribal gatherings, it reflects the coastal and inland food traditions of the region, offering a hearty and balanced taste of local culture in one plate.
A traditional South Louisiana dish, this flavorful blend of seasoned rice, tender chicken, and smoked sausage is a staple at family meals and tribal gatherings. Influenced by the rich food traditions of the Houma Indians, it offers a hearty and satisfying taste of South Louisiana in a single-pot dish.
A traditional South Louisiana dish featuring slow-simmered white beans cooked with onions, bell pepper, celery, and salted pork. Inspired by the culinary traditions of the Houma people, it is served over rice and seasoned with local flavors for a hearty, comforting dish.
A staple of South Louisiana cuisine, this fluffy long-grain rice is carefully prepared to yield light, separate grains. Traditionally served alongside beans, seafood, and wild game dishes, it provides the perfect foundation for soaking up the rich flavors of Houma Indian cooking.
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