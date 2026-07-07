Prairie Pride Coalition Inc

Offered by

Prairie Pride Coalition Inc

About the memberships

PPC Business & Resource Directory Sponsorship

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Bronze Partner
Pay what you can

Valid until July 16, 2027

• Digital badge for website and social media

Silver Partner
$500

Valid until July 16, 2027

Limit one slot per directory category

• Sponsor level listing in the Directory
• Digital badge for website and social media


Gold Partner
$750

Valid until July 16, 2027

3 dedicated slots available

• Sponsor level listing in the Directory

• Spotlight ad space in your Directory category

• Digital badge for website and social media

Platinum Partner
$1,000

Valid until July 16, 2027

1 dedicated full-year slot
• Sponsor level listing in the Directory

• Full-year featured placement at the top of the Directory

• Spotlight next to your Directory listing

• Digital badge for website and social media

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