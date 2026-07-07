PPC Business & Resource Directory Sponsorship

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Valid until July 16, 2027
• Digital badge for website and social media
Valid until July 16, 2027
Limit one slot per directory category
• Sponsor level listing in the Directory
• Digital badge for website and social media
Valid until July 16, 2027
3 dedicated slots available
• Sponsor level listing in the Directory
• Spotlight ad space in your Directory category
• Digital badge for website and social media
Valid until July 16, 2027
1 dedicated full-year slot
• Sponsor level listing in the Directory
• Full-year featured placement at the top of the Directory
• Spotlight next to your Directory listing
• Digital badge for website and social media
$
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