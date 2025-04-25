Colfax Spanish Academy Parent-Teacher Organization
PPS Colfax K-8 presents Into The Woods Jr
2332 Beechwood Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217, USA
Adult Ticket - Thursday May 15th 6pm
$8
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Child Ticket - Thursday May 15th 6pm
$4
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Adult Ticket - Saturday May 17th 6pm
$8
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Child Ticket - Saturday May 17th 6pm
$4
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Adult Ticket - Sunday May 18th 2pm
$8
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Child Ticket - Sunday May 18th 2pm
$4
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
