PPS Colfax K-8 Presents The Wizard of Oz Jr

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About this event
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.
General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime
Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.
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