Colfax Spanish Academy Parent-Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Colfax Spanish Academy Parent-Teacher Organization

About this event

PPS Colfax K-8 Presents The Wizard of Oz Jr

2332 Beechwood Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15217, USA

Adult Ticket - Thursday May 14th 6pm
$8

General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Child Ticket - Thursday May 14th 6pm
$4

General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Thursday - preorder flowers for cast/crew member
$15

Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.

Adult Ticket - Saturday May 16th 6pm
$8

General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Child Ticket - Saturday May 16th 6pm
$4

General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Saturday - preorder flowers for cast/crew member
$15

Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.

Adult Ticket - Sunday May 17th 2pm
$8

General admission seating for adults. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Child Ticket - Sunday May 17th 2pm
$4

General admission seating for children. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime

Sunday - preorder flowers for cast/crew member
$15

Preordered flowers can be picked up at the concession stand before the show.

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