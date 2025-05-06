Public Power San Diego
PPSD Fundraiser With Loretta Lynch
2511 Loring St. San Diego
CA 92109
General Admission
$50
Grants one person entry to the presentation and discussion with Loretta Lynch starting at 3pm.
Grants one person entry to the presentation and discussion with Loretta Lynch starting at 3pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Admission
$250
Grants one person access to a small group discussion before the general presentation starting at 2pm.
Grants one person access to a small group discussion before the general presentation starting at 2pm.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout