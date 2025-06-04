PPTGF Athlete Memberships for the 2025-2026 Season

This tier is designed to help get new recruits and rookies who have been attending training camps, more information and resources.



Select this option if you:



-are a recruit / prospective slider

-have competed in an IBSF race but was not NAMED to a team

-are a recreational slider

-if you have not hit the "C"



**Please note, resources and their allocation works in a hierarchy, top down, to ensure competing athletes have the necessary equipment for international competition