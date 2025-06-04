PPTGF Athlete Memberships for the 2025-2026 Season

Athlete Membership
$35

In order to be eligible for this membership tier, the athlete the must have been named to a team/circuit from the NGB, competed in an IBSF sanctioned race, AND meets the criteria from the NGB.
**Acceptance into this membership tier is contingent on the approval and eligibility requirements.

Rookie Development Membership Program
$15

This tier is designed to help get new recruits and rookies who have been attending training camps, more information and resources.

Select this option if you:

-are a recruit / prospective slider
-have competed in an IBSF race but was not NAMED to a team
-are a recreational slider
-if you have not hit the "C"

**Please note, resources and their allocation works in a hierarchy, top down, to ensure competing athletes have the necessary equipment for international competition

