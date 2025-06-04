PPTGF Athlete Memberships for the 2025-2026 Season

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
In order to be eligible for this membership tier, the athlete the must have been named to a team/circuit from the NGB, competed in an IBSF sanctioned race, AND meets the criteria from the NGB.
**Acceptance into this membership tier is contingent on the approval and eligibility requirements.
This tier is designed to help get new recruits and rookies who have been attending training camps, more information and resources.
Select this option if you:
-are a recruit / prospective slider
-have competed in an IBSF race but was not NAMED to a team
-are a recreational slider
-if you have not hit the "C"
**Please note, resources and their allocation works in a hierarchy, top down, to ensure competing athletes have the necessary equipment for international competition
