Prabasi Individual Membership: 2026-27

Membership includes FREE ADMISSION to 4 Prabasi events – Durga Puja (2026), Saraswati Puja (2027), Kobi Jayanti (2027) and Picnic (2027) throughout the year. This membership also entitles to vote, provided the membership enrollment completed on or before 1st Nov 2026, be a member of executive committee, and attend any other member only events. Please contact [email protected] to learn more.

Kindly note: Contributions made to Zeffy are separate from Prabasi donations. Donors have full discretion to select an amount to support Zeffy.