TAPS Tinsel & Tails Bake Sale 2025

Kelly Stickelmaier's Chocolate Chip Cookies item
Kelly Stickelmaier's Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1

A dozen delicious chocolate chip cookies

Ashley Maybank's Pumpkin Roll item
Ashley Maybank's Pumpkin Roll
$1

8-10 slices of pumpkin roll per package.

Cindy McLouth's White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies item
Cindy McLouth's White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies
$20

One dozen White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies packaged in a festive Holiday container.

Ellen Becker's Snickerdoodle Cookies item
Ellen Becker's Snickerdoodle Cookies
$1

One dozen Snickerdoodles per package.

Casey White's Raspberry Linzer Cookies item
Casey White's Raspberry Linzer Cookies
$7

Four-Raspberry Linzer Cookies boxed for gift giving.

Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Holiday Macaron Variety Pack item
Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Holiday Macaron Variety Pack
$20

A variety of Holiday-themed Macarons, 6 per decorative package.

Audria Stork's Unfrosted Brownies item
Audria Stork's Unfrosted Brownies
$15

Brownies (Sweet Bean Recipe), unfrosted in an 8x8 pan

Kelli Vandeschraaf's Orange Cranberry Cookies item
Kelli Vandeschraaf's Orange Cranberry Cookies
$10

Orange Cranberry Cookies, half dozen/pkg

Tera Butler's Large Blueberry Muffins item
Tera Butler's Large Blueberry Muffins
$15

Large Blueberry Muffins, 4/pkg

Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Dream Bars item
Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Dream Bars
$5

Dream Bar, one 3.5x3.5 bar, individually packaged (oat cookie base, caramel layer, chocolate chips, and oat cookie crumble on top, finished with sea salt)

Kelli Vandeschraaf's Lemon Sugar Cookies item
Kelli Vandeschraaf's Lemon Sugar Cookies
$10

Lemon Sugar Cookies, half dozen/pkg

Tera Butler's Large Chocolate Chips Muffins item
Tera Butler's Large Chocolate Chips Muffins
$15

Large Chocolate Chips Muffins, 4/pkg

Casey White's Raspberry Pistachio Thumprint Cookies item
Casey White's Raspberry Pistachio Thumprint Cookies
$7

Raspberry Pistachio Thumprint Cookies, 4/pkg

Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Decorated 6" Chocolate cake item
Homegrōn Macarōn (Cydni Potter) Decorated 6" Chocolate cake
$30

6" Vintage Decorated Chocolate Cake, Holiday Colors (3 Layers), one cake

Leslie Wenzel's Homemade Caramels item
Leslie Wenzel's Homemade Caramels
$14

Homemade Carmels, Wrapped Individually, 1 lb/pkg

Tera Butler's Large Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins item
Tera Butler's Large Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins
$15

Large Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins, 4/pkg

Casey White's White Choc Dipped Gingerbread Cookies item
Casey White's White Choc Dipped Gingerbread Cookies
$7

White Chocolate Dipped Gingerbread Cookies, 4/pkg

Claire Maquet's Rainbow Rave Cookies item
Claire Maquet's Rainbow Rave Cookies
$10

Rainbow Rave Cookies, half dozen/pkg

Laura Gray's Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread item
Laura Gray's Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
$15

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Loaf, 1 full sized loaf per pkg

Marsha Brook's White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Biscotti item
Marsha Brook's White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Biscotti
$15

White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Biscotti, 6/pkg

Casey White's Linzer Raspberry Cookies item
Casey White's Linzer Raspberry Cookies
$7

Linzer Raspberry cookies, 4/pkg

Leslie Wenzel's Holiday Sugar Cookie Bars item
Leslie Wenzel's Holiday Sugar Cookie Bars
$22

Holiday Sugar Cookie Bars, one 13x9 pan

Mary Bogar(Fat Momma's Confections)Decorated Grinch Cookies item
Mary Bogar(Fat Momma's Confections)Decorated Grinch Cookies item
Mary Bogar(Fat Momma's Confections)Decorated Grinch Cookies
$8

Decorated Cookies (Grinch), 2/pkg, one of each design

Sheila Moore's Christmas M&M Cookies item
Sheila Moore's Christmas M&M Cookies
$20

M&M Cookies (Red & Green M&Ms), one dozen

Casey White's Snickerdoodles item
Casey White's Snickerdoodles
$7

Snickerdoodles, 4 cookies/pkg

Leslie Wenzel's Jumer's Cinnamon Rolls item
Leslie Wenzel's Jumer's Cinnamon Rolls
$30

Jumer's Cinnamon Rolls, one 13x9 pan

Laura Gray's Dairy-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread item
Laura Gray's Dairy-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
$15

Diary-free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread, 1 full sized loaf

Patty McQuigg's Monster Cookies item
Patty McQuigg's Monster Cookies
$20

Monster Cookies, one dozen

Christine Schwartz's Tea Cookies item
Christine Schwartz's Tea Cookies
$15

Tea Cookies, one dozen

Connie Boyle's Strawberry Bread (no nuts) item
Connie Boyle's Strawberry Bread (no nuts)
$15

Strawberry Bread (no nuts), one full-sized loaf

Roberta Grewey's Candy Corn Fudge item
Roberta Grewey's Candy Corn Fudge
$18

Candy Corn Fudge with Candy Corn, Peanut Butter & White Chocolate, one pound

Marsha Brook's Glazed Cranberry Orange Bread item
Marsha Brook's Glazed Cranberry Orange Bread
$5

Glazed Cranberry Orange Bread, one mini loaf/pkg

Sheila Moore's Peanut Butter Fudge item
Sheila Moore's Peanut Butter Fudge
$18

Peanut Butter Fudge, 12 pieces/pkg

Patty McQuigg's Pretzel Chocolate Drops with Pecans item
Patty McQuigg's Pretzel Chocolate Drops with Pecans
$15

Pretzel Chocolate Drops with Pecans, one dozen/pkg

Laura Gray's Glazed Lemon Poppy Seed Bread item
Laura Gray's Glazed Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
$15

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread, glazed, 1 full sized loaf per pkg

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing