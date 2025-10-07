TAPS Tinsel & Tails Bake Sale 2025

A dozen delicious chocolate chip cookies
8-10 slices of pumpkin roll per package.
One dozen White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies packaged in a festive Holiday container.
One dozen Snickerdoodles per package.
Four-Raspberry Linzer Cookies boxed for gift giving.
A variety of Holiday-themed Macarons, 6 per decorative package.
Brownies (Sweet Bean Recipe), unfrosted in an 8x8 pan
Orange Cranberry Cookies, half dozen/pkg
Large Blueberry Muffins, 4/pkg
Dream Bar, one 3.5x3.5 bar, individually packaged (oat cookie base, caramel layer, chocolate chips, and oat cookie crumble on top, finished with sea salt)
Lemon Sugar Cookies, half dozen/pkg
Large Chocolate Chips Muffins, 4/pkg
Raspberry Pistachio Thumprint Cookies, 4/pkg
6" Vintage Decorated Chocolate Cake, Holiday Colors (3 Layers), one cake
Homemade Carmels, Wrapped Individually, 1 lb/pkg
Large Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins, 4/pkg
White Chocolate Dipped Gingerbread Cookies, 4/pkg
Rainbow Rave Cookies, half dozen/pkg
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Loaf, 1 full sized loaf per pkg
White Chocolate Cranberry Walnut Biscotti, 6/pkg
Linzer Raspberry cookies, 4/pkg
Holiday Sugar Cookie Bars, one 13x9 pan
Decorated Cookies (Grinch), 2/pkg, one of each design
M&M Cookies (Red & Green M&Ms), one dozen
Snickerdoodles, 4 cookies/pkg
Jumer's Cinnamon Rolls, one 13x9 pan
Diary-free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread, 1 full sized loaf
Monster Cookies, one dozen
Tea Cookies, one dozen
Strawberry Bread (no nuts), one full-sized loaf
Candy Corn Fudge with Candy Corn, Peanut Butter & White Chocolate, one pound
Glazed Cranberry Orange Bread, one mini loaf/pkg
Peanut Butter Fudge, 12 pieces/pkg
Pretzel Chocolate Drops with Pecans, one dozen/pkg
Lemon Poppy Seed Bread, glazed, 1 full sized loaf per pkg
