Hebron Elementary School
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Hebron Elementary School

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PRACTICE AUCTION

Garden Lovers Basket item
Garden Lovers Basket
$10

Starting bid

Introducing the Garden Lovers Basket, a delightful collection perfect for any gardening enthusiast! This basket features a medium garden planter/bucket that is ideal for planting a variety of flowers or herbs. To help you get started, we’ve included an 8 quart bag of potting mix to ensure your plants thrive. You'll also find a charming small planter with a convenient handle, along with two additional small planter/buckets for versatile planting options.

Keep your hands protected while you work in the garden with our durable latex garden grip gloves and a pair of floral print garden grip gloves that add a touch of style. To help you cultivate your garden, this basket also includes a 6-pack of seeds, perfect for starting your next gardening project.

Maintain your plants with ease using the included serrated pruning shears, designed to make trimming and shaping simple and efficient. To add a decorative touch to your garden, we’ve included two beautiful floral decor items that will enhance the aesthetic of your outdoor space. Finally, stay hydrated and keep your plants well-watered with the 1-gallon plastic watering can, designed for comfortable use.

The Garden Lovers Basket is the ultimate gift for yourself or any gardening lover in your life, providing everything needed to create a flourishing garden!


$100 Value

Calling All Chocolate Lovers item
Calling All Chocolate Lovers
$5

Starting bid

Indulge your sweet tooth with this ultimate chocolate lover's auction package! This incredible assortment includes 13 full-size Hershey bars, perfect for those classic chocolate cravings. You'll also receive a 12-pack of cookies n creme bars, offering a delightful twist on traditional chocolate. For a combination of chewy and crunchy, the 10-pack of Twix bars and 10-pack of Snickers bars are sure to satisfy your taste buds. To top it all off, enjoy a generous 180-count bag of Hershey miniatures, providing a variety of chocolate delights in one convenient package. And let's not forget the large milk chocolate bunny, a perfect treat for any occasion. Don't miss your chance to own this chocolate paradise!


Value: $75

Get Active Sports Basket
$5

Starting bid

Get ready for a sun-soaked day of play with this "Ultimate Backyard Field Day" basket! Packed with classic games and iconic ballpark snacks, it has everything you need to turn any lawn or beach into a competitive arena.


The Games

  • The Big Three: A 3-piece neon sports set including a football, soccer ball, and basketball.
  • Racket & Toss: A 2-player racket set and the classic Velcro toss-and-catch game.
  • Target Practice: A mini horseshoe toss set and a high-flying frisbee.
  • Poolside Fun: Two small inflatable beach balls for the water or sand.

The Snacks

  • Classic Crunch: A giant bag of sunflower seeds for the dugout.
  • Ballpark Legends: A box of Cracker Jacks and a 3-pack of jumbo salted peanuts.
Mini Fun in the Sun
$5

Starting bid

From sandy shorelines to backyard adventures, this collection of high-energy toys and essentials is designed to keep kids active and entertained all season long.


Sun, Sand, & Surf

  • Sand Bucket & Tools: The ultimate kit for building epic sandcastles and digging for treasure.
  • Beach Ball & Frisbee: Classic outdoor staples for a game of catch in the water or on the grass.
  • Nerf Frisbee: A soft-foam upgrade for high-performance throws and easy catches.
  • Colorful Beach Towel: A soft, absorbent spot for drying off or lounging in the sun.

Backyard Boredom Busters

  • Sidewalk Chalk: Turn your driveway into a colorful masterpiece with a set of vibrant chalk.
  • Bubbles & Jump Rope: Timeless favorites for keeping the movement and magic going.
Total Mind and Body Reset
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself or a loved one! This premium collection is curated for the ultimate self-care enthusiast, blending professional spa treatments with a cozy, at-home sanctuary.


  • 1-hour Massage Envy gift card
  • $30 Barnes & Noble gift card
  • $20 Honey + Moon gift card
  • 4-wick scented candle
  • Shower steamers
  • Cooling throw blanket
  • Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit
  • Sunflower glass with lid and straw
  • Dove Body Love cream
  • Hand cream
  • Lip gloss
  • Eye masks
  • Sunshine bracelet


Value: $225

Movie Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bring the theater experience home with the "Ultimate Cinema Celebration" basket. This massive collection is perfect for a big family movie night, a marathon gaming session, or a cozy evening in.


  • Better Homes & Gardens throw blanket
  • Microwave popcorn
  • Crunch 'n Munch
  • Brownie mix
  • Fiddle Faddle
  • 16 assorted boxes of candy
  • Beef sticks
  • 2-liter Cherry Coke
  • 2-liter Sprite
  • Assorted snacks
  • 5-pack of popcorn seasoning
  • $25 Showplace gift card


Value: $120

Pampered Paws Basket
$15

Starting bid

Treat your four-legged friend to the ultimate glow-up! This premium collection combines essential hygiene tools with high-fashion accessories and delicious rewards, making it a dream come true for both pups and their parents.


Stylin' on the Sidewalk

  • The Checkered Collection: A matching set including a stylish checkered bandana, collar, and leash for the trendiest walks in the neighborhood.
  • Puppy Pedicure: Keep those paws pristine with a 5-pack of dog socks, an electric nail grinder, and a convenient paw cleaner.

The Spa & Grooming Suite

  • Bath Time Essentials: High-quality shampoo and conditioner paired with a professional grooming brush for a coat that shines.
  • Total Hygiene: Keep them fresh from head to toe with specialized ear wipes and miscellaneous care items.

Treats & Toys

  • Snack Attack: Three large packs of premium treats to reward your "good boy" or "good girl."
  • Playtime: A selection of engaging dog toys to burn off energy.
  • For the Human: Sip your morning brew in style with the included coffee cups, because pet parents deserve a treat, too!


Value: $200

Taco Night Basket
$5

Starting bid

Turn your kitchen into a cantina with this bundle! This complete kit has every layer of flavor covered, from the crunchy foundation to the gourmet finishing touches, making it perfect for your next family dinner or game-day fiesta.

The Taco Station

  • Set of 6 Stainless Steel Taco Holders: The star of the show! These professional-grade holders keep your tacos upright, loaded with toppings, and mess-free.
  • The Shells: A classic box of crispy taco shells ready to be stuffed with your favorite fillings.
  • Seasoning Duo: Two packs of savory taco seasoning to give your protein that authentic, zesty kick.

The Dip & Chip Buffet

  • Mission Tortilla Chips: A double-bag variety featuring both Restaurant Style for big scoops and Rounds for the perfect nacho base.
  • Salsa & Queso Bar: Five total jars of dip, including two jars of salsa and three jars of creamy queso, ensuring you never run out of the good stuff.


Value: $50

S'mores & More Basket
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your next bonfire with the ultimate s'mores kit! This set is built for a perfect outdoor evening, featuring:

  • A trendy Time and Tru Mini Beach Tote (the perfect waterproof "Bogg" dupe) and a 4-pack of telescoping roasting forks for safe, easy marshmallow toasting.
  • A feast for the whole group with a box of graham crackers, a bag of giant roaster marshmallows, and a double dose of chocolate—6 full-size Hershey bars and 6 full-size Hershey Caramel bars.
  • Add a splash of color to the night with a 5-pack of GoFire color flames, designed to turn any wood-burning fire into a vibrant rainbow display.


Value: $60

Summer Bash in a Bag
$15

Starting bid

This massive collection is a parent's best friend, loaded with every essential for the pool, beach, or backyard.


The Main Events

  • Twister Splash: Take the classic game to a whole new level with a built-in water sprinkler!
  • Pool Pro Kit: Includes a 16-piece diving toy set, water discs, and reusable water balls for endless underwater challenges.
  • Beach Ready: Stay dry and stylish with 4 large beach towels and keep the fun afloat with 3 inflatable beach balls.

Sun & Sidewalk Fun

  • Sun Bum Essentials: Protect and soothe skin with premium Sun Bum SPF 50 sunscreen and hydrating Aloe Gel.
  • Creativity & Treats: A 50-piece sidewalk chalk set for driveway masterpieces and reusable popsicle molds for cooling down after a long day of play.

The Extras
Everything comes packed in a high-quality reusable summer tote, complete with a 2-pack bubble gum machine and a "Read with an Adult" book for some quiet time under the umbrella.


Value: $175

All About Baby Basket
$25

Starting bid

This massive basket is expertly curated to take the stress out of the first few months, providing every essential a new parent needs.

  • Clean & Fresh: Tackle those first loads of laundry with a full Dreft suite and stay stocked on diapers with a massive 294-count box of Luvs and premium Pampers Swaddlers.
  • Sweet Dreams Spa: Create a calming bedtime routine with the Johnson’s Sleepy Time set and keep baby groomed with the Safety 1st healthcare kit and a gentle electric nail grinder.
  • Developmental Play: Spark curiosity with a curated selection of sensory toys, including the Outstanding Opus Rattle, a Rainmaker, and a Baby Fidget Spinner for on-the-go entertainment.

Items Included:

  • Johnson’s Sleepy Time Gift Set (Multi-piece set)
  • Johnson’s Baby Bedtime Lotion
  • Johnson’s Baby Wash
  • Safety 1st Baby Care Basics Set
  • 4 Mini CeraVe bottles
  • Electric nail grinder
  • 294 Luvs Size 1 Diapers (Bulk box)
  • 31ct Pampers Swaddlers
  • 4pk Baby Wipes
  • Dreft Laundry Detergent
  • Dreft Laundry Stain Remover
  • Dreft All-Purpose Wipes
  • 3pk Evenflo Classic Bottles
  • Avent On-The-Go Powder/Snack Dispenser
  • 2pk Sleepers (Size 3-6 months)
  • Outstanding Opus Rattle & Teether
  • Rainmaker Rattle
  • Nuby Twist Ball Teether
  • Baby Fidget Spinner
  • Grab & Spin Rattle Toy
  • Rattle and Shake Barbell


Value: $280

Ultimate Evansville Staycation
$25

Starting bid

Unlock a year of memories with the "Evansville Explorer" mega-basket! Whether you’re hiking the old-growth forest at Wesselman Woods, racing down the slides at Burdette Park, or dominating the arcade at Chuck E. Cheese, this basket is your ticket to local fun. When the sun goes down, keep the energy high with a massive collection of family board games and popcorn for the ultimate staycation experience.


  • Wesselman Woods Nature Center: 1-Year Family Membership
  • Chuck E. Cheese Family Pass: (1 Large Pizza, 4 Drinks, and Play Points)
  • Burdette Park Aquatic Center: 4 One-Day Passes
  • Walther’s Golf & Fun: 5 Mini-Golf Passes
  • Connect 4
  • Yahtzee
  • Spoons
  • Do You Really Know Your Family? (Trivia Game)
  • ShiZap! (Stacking Game)
  • Tower Stack
  • Staycation Activities Book
  • 6-pack of Microwave Popcorn



Value: $250

Just Add Ice Cream Basket
$5

Starting bid

Create the ultimate dessert bar with the "Sundae Funday" basket! This sweet collection has everything you need to host a gourmet ice cream social at home—just add your favorite gallon of vanilla.


Items Included:

  • 3 Boxes of Chocolate Dipped Ice Cream Cups/Cones
  • $15 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card
  • Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup
  • Hershey’s Strawberry Syrup
  • 1 Jar of Maraschino Cherries
  • 2 Bottles of Mug Root Beer (2-Liter size)
  • Ice Cream Scoop


Value: $60

Handyman's Helper
$5

Starting bid

Get the job done right with the handyman bucket! This collection features a curated selection of essential hand tools and prep supplies, all housed in a heavy-duty Ace Hardware bucket with molded-in measurements for easy mixing.

  • The Powerhouse Tools: Includes a versatile 10-in-1 screwdriver, precision needle nose pliers, and a reliable 25-foot tape measure for any home repair.
  • Prep & Paint Essentials: Protect your workspace with a heavy-duty drop cloth and wiping cloths, while the assorted putty knives handle everything from patching to scraping.
  • The Bucket: The multi-purpose ACE plastic bucket features quart and liter calibrations, making it the perfect companion for painting, cleaning, or organizing your garage.


Value: $70

Sparkle & Sculpt Basket
$5

Starting bid

Ignite their imagination with the "Sparkle & Sculpt" Play-Doh basket! This colorful collection provides hours of screen-free fun, featuring everything a little artist needs to create their own clay masterpieces.


Items Included:

  • Play-Doh 8-Can Assortment (Classic bright colors)
  • Play-Doh Sparkle 20-pc Mini-Pack (Shimmer compound)
  • Play-Doh Tools Set (Rollers, cutters, and extruders)
  • Craft Mat (Reusable surface protector)
  • $10 Target Gift Card


Value: $50

Storytime and Snuggles
$10

Starting bid

Cultivate a love for reading with this bundle. This perfectly paired basket features a curated selection of award-winning board books that belong on every child’s shelf, plus a few perks for the "Reading Buddy" in charge!

  • The Library: Dive into the colorful worlds of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the rhythmic fun of Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, the cool confidence of Pete the Cat, and the charming journey of 10 Little Rubber Ducks.
  • The Snuggle: Every reader needs a friend! This basket includes a soft, plush Reading Buddy rabbit, perfect for cuddling during afternoon stories.
  • The Coffee Break: While the little ones enjoy their new books, adults can recharge with a $10 Starbucks gift card or pick out a new title with a $10 Barnes & Noble gift card.


Value: $75

Golf Lovers Basket
$25

Starting bid

Experience one of Southern Indiana's most beautiful courses with this golf bundle. This all-inclusive package features everything a group needs for a competitive and comfortable day out, from a premium CaddieCrate cooler to keep your drinks cold to a foursome of golf at the scenic Quail Crossing. Whether you're a scratch golfer or just out for the views, this basket ensures you're teed up for success.


Items Include:

  • Foursome of Golf at Quail Crossing Golf Club: Includes Green Fees and Cart Fees for 4 players.
  • CaddieCrate Cooler: High-quality insulated bag designed for the course.
  • 75ct Callaway Wood Tees: Premium 3.25" wooden tees.
  • 2 Sleeves of Callaway Golf Balls: (6 balls total).
  • Callaway Ball Marker Kit: On-course marking tools.


Value: $290

Canvas & Confections Basket
$5

Starting bid

Unleash your inner artist with this at-home creative retreat! This artsy bundle provides a variety of stretched canvases and panels—perfect for a family paint night or a solo gallery project. With a full spectrum of acrylic and tempera paints, professional brushes, and a National Parks coloring book for inspiration, the possibilities are endless.

Once the painting is done, head to the kitchen to whip up a batch of brownies or muffins with the included premium mixes and icing for the perfect post-art treat!



Items Included:

  • 2pc 12x16" Stretched Canvases
  • 2pc 8x10" Stretched Canvases
  • 3pk 9x12" Canvas Panels
  • National Parks Coloring Book
  • 12ct Acrylic Paints
  • 12ct Tempera Paints
  • 3 Large Bottles of Tempera Paint
  • 20ct Crayola Markers
  • 5pc Sponge Brush Set
  • 5pc Art Brush Set
  • 2 Boxes of Brownie Mix
  • 1 Bag of Brownie Mix
  • 1 Bag of Muffin Mix
  • 1 Container of Icing


Value: $65

Artist's Studio Basket
$10

Starting bid

Ignite a world of imagination with this ultimate creative station basket! This sprawling art basket is packed with everything a young creator needs to sculpt, sketch, and stamp their way to a masterpiece.

  • Sculpt & Air-Dry: Features the popular 13-count Play-Doh Air Dry Clay Kit, allowing kids to build permanent creations that smell as good as they look.
  • Color & Wash: Includes the fan-favorite Scribble Scrubbie pet that can be colored, washed, and redesigned over and over again.
  • The Full Studio: A massive inventory of traditional art tools, including five boxes of colored pencils, vibrant markers, specialized paint brushes, and a fresh sketch pad to capture every idea.

Items Included:

  • Play-Doh Air Dry Clay Kit (13ct)
  • Crayola Scribble Scrubbie
  • Sketch Pad
  • Multiple Coloring Books
  • 5 Boxes of Colored Pencils
  • Assorted Markers
  • 2 Sets of Paint Brushes
  • Assorted Stamps & Stickers
  • Creative Pens
  • Organizational Folders


Value: $80

Orange Theory Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Transform your routine with the Orange Theory ultimate fitness bundle! This premium basket features everything you need to join the most scientifically-backed workout in town. Start strong with one month of unlimited classes at Orangetheory Fitness, giving you access to coach-led total body sessions.

The kit comes packed in a versatile compartment duffle bag, complete with high-performance gear including resistance bands, branded performance socks, a specialized workout towel, and a 32oz water bottle to keep you fueled through every "All Out."


Items Included:

  • 1-Month Unlimited Premier Membership
  • Compartment Duffle Bag
  • 2-pack Resistance Bands
  • OT Socks and Shoelaces Set
  • OT Cotton Workout Towel
  • OT Water Bottle


Value: $250

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