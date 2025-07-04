Hosted by

White Mountain Riding Club

About this event

Practice Day

516 Main St

Lancaster, NH 03584, USA

In Hand Session - 9 AM - 11 AM
$15

This is per person/ equine combo, in hand session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing in hand only. 9 AM -11 AM Max 8 horses ALL AGES

Walk Trot Session 11 AM - 1 PM
$15

This is per person/ equine combo, Walk Trot Rider session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing Walk Trot ONLY. 11 AM -1 PM Max 6 horses ALL AGES

Walk Trot Canter Session 1 PM - 3 PM
$15

This is per person/ equine combo, Walk Trot Canter rider session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing Walk Trot Canter. 1 PM - 3 PM Max 6 horses ALL AGES

Stall Rental fee
$10

If you choose to rent a stall, you must strip the stall before you leave! No manure, hay or wet spots can be left!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!