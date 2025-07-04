Practice Day

Hosted by
This is per person/ equine combo, in hand session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing in hand only. 9 AM -11 AM Max 8 horses ALL AGES
This is per person/ equine combo, Walk Trot Rider session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing Walk Trot ONLY. 11 AM -1 PM Max 6 horses ALL AGES
This is per person/ equine combo, Walk Trot Canter rider session only. You will have shared ring time with others who are doing Walk Trot Canter. 1 PM - 3 PM Max 6 horses ALL AGES
If you choose to rent a stall, you must strip the stall before you leave! No manure, hay or wet spots can be left!
