Practice with Team Indiana (Brownsburg)

Step beyond the clinic—be part of the story.

This exclusive add-on gives your athlete the opportunity to be featured in the Team Indiana Docuseries, produced by Lowd Media and followed by thousands of wrestling fans across the country.

Your wrestler won’t just attend the event—they’ll be included in the content that showcases the future of Indiana wrestling.

What’s Included:

🎥 On-camera feature during the clinic (practice + interaction footage)

📸 Individual spotlight moments captured with Team Indiana Gold athletes

📲 Inclusion in official docuseries episode shared across YouTube and social platforms

⭐ Recognition as part of the next generation of Indiana wrestling

This is the same docuseries platform that highlights elite, nationally ranked athletes and tells the story of Team Indiana’s journey to compete at the highest level.

Limited availability to maintain quality and screen time.





Price includes admission.