PTW 2024 Dec - Holiday Blues and Blessings Dec 2024 Poetry as a Tool for Wellness
Individual Registration - Benefactor Rate
$40
Your contribution makes programs like this possible! Thank you for your additional support of IPM's programming! The Benefactor Rate helps cover the cost of those participants who request the lower tier pricing.
Your contribution makes programs like this possible! Thank you for your additional support of IPM's programming! The Benefactor Rate helps cover the cost of those participants who request the lower tier pricing.
Individual Registration - Standard Rate
$20
Individual Registration - Reduced Rate
$10
Individual Registration - Special Rate
$1
We understand that sometimes life gives you lemons and you still need to make POETRY! We are so glad to be able to offer opportunities for you join us for this program no matter the price.
We ask that you share information about this nonprofit and help us raise awareness about IPM and hopefully raise funds too so that we can keep offering programs at all price levels.
We look forward to seeing you in the poetry circle soon.
We understand that sometimes life gives you lemons and you still need to make POETRY! We are so glad to be able to offer opportunities for you join us for this program no matter the price.
We ask that you share information about this nonprofit and help us raise awareness about IPM and hopefully raise funds too so that we can keep offering programs at all price levels.
We look forward to seeing you in the poetry circle soon.