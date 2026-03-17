Practicum 2026

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Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one adult.
Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one adult plus childcare and children's meals/snacks.
Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for two adults.
Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for two adults plus childcare and children's meals/snacks.
Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one student.
$
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