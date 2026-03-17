Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

Hosted by

Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

About this event

Practicum 2026

404 Nectarine St

Nampa, ID 83686, USA

Individual Ticket
$40

Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one adult.

Individual Ticket with Childcare
$55

Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one adult plus childcare and children's meals/snacks.

Couple Ticket
$65
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for two adults.

Family Ticket with Childcare
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for two adults plus childcare and children's meals/snacks.

Student Ticket
$15

Includes all conference presentations, events, and two meals for one student.

Add a donation for Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

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