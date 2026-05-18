Practicum Training Instructions on Immigration Law (DHS Matters)

By enrolling in this Practicum Instructions, the participant agrees not to engage in unauthorized practice of law or provide incompetent immigration legal services. Only licensed attorneys and Department of Justice accredited representatives are authorized to provide immigration legal services. If the participant is not a licensed attorney or Department of Justice accredited representative, the participant is not authorized to provide immigration legal services without the supervision of licensed attorney practicing immigration law or Department of Justice accredited representative. If the participant is a licensed attorney but does not have adequate knowledge, information and experience in all aspects of immigration law and procedures, the participant is not competent to provide immigration legal services without the supervision of licensed attorney practicing immigration law or Department of Justice accredited representative.





This training provides instructions on practicum on immigration law (DHS matters) only.

It does NOT:

-Grant CLE credit

-Provide pro bono or volunteer hours (inquire at [email protected] for pro bono hours or volunteer opportunities within SCEAIR)

-Serve as a foundation course on immigration law, although it provides an overview on various immigration laws as part of the practicum training

It does:

-Provide guidance on collecting documents and information necessary to prepare for USCIS cases

-Provide in-detail instructions on completing USCIS forms, then filing completed applications with USCIS

-Discuss immigration law matters and general situations related to post-filing of USCIS cases

SCHEDULE INFORMATION:

· ONLINE TRAINING (Via Teams)

· 10-Week Instructions on Practicum Training Related to Department of Homeland Security (DHS), mainly United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Matters Only

· Practicum Training Instructions Schedule:

Schedule One: Saturdays 7:30pm-9:30pm CST*

Schedule Two: Sundays 7:30pm-9:30pm CST*

*Flexibility offered in scheduling

· One-on-one and small group (1-5 participants) instructions

Same instructions provided on both Saturdays and Sundays