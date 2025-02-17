PHES PTA 🌷$pring Basket Online Auction💻

DONOR: Vander Ploeg Family DETAILS: This unique basket includes a well-established dog-sitting and walking service that promises to provide loving care and fun experiences for dogs. Included in the package are durable dog bones, and engaging toys to bring joy and life to your pup! Whether you’re looking for someone to take your furry friend on daily strolls or offer them a safe and caring environment while you’re away, this is the perfect bid for pet owners who want reliable, trustworthy care for their furry family members. Bid now to offer your pets the best in walking, playtime, and companionship option. ⭐️Also available for in home cat drop-ins😸 *Handmade tie blanket *Durable dog ball & rope ball *Spot PlayStrong bacon flavored chew bone and bacon flavored Bam-bone *Collapsible dog water bowl & Poo bag dispenser with flashlight training clicker and leash *Black Top -Paw puffer jacket (size L) *1 night free overnight dog sitting $35 *2 free dog walks (20-30 minutes) $40 RESTRICTIONS: no black out dates, rain or shine!

