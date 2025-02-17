Hosted by

Prairie Hills Elementary School PTA

About this event

Sales closed

PHES PTA 🌷$pring Basket Online Auction💻

Pick-up location

13801 Garfield Pl, Thornton, CO 80602, USA

Anderson Farms - Pick Sunflowers for 4 (Value: $100) item
Anderson Farms - Pick Sunflowers for 4 (Value: $100)
$25

Starting bid

DONOR: Anderson Farms. DETAILS: 4 tickets to pick your own sunflowers at Anderson Farms. Includes 2 buckets for sunflowers. RESTRICTIONS: All tickets must be used for a single date/time and must be claimed in one transaction. 2025 dates not yet available (2024 dates July 19-August 24, Thursday-Sunday).
Arvada Center of Performing Arts Tickets (Value: $144) item
Arvada Center of Performing Arts Tickets (Value: $144)
$45

Starting bid

DONOR: Arvada Center of Performing Arts. DETAILS: Theater lovers can enjoy 2 tickets to one performance during the 2025-2026 theater season. RESTRICTIONS: Tickets available at Tier III price, subject to availability, not transferable or eligible for upgrade. Certificate may be redeemed after July 1, 2025 and must be redeemed at least 3 days prior to requested performance date. Excludes concerts, special events, and children's shows.
Blitz Paintball for 3 (Value: $300) item
Blitz Paintball for 3 (Value: $300)
$75

Starting bid

DONOR: Blitz Paintball. DETAILS: Enjoy 3 gift certificates to Blitz Paintball, Colorado's premier paintball field. Certificates are good for entry fee and rentals. RESTRICTIONS: No expiration, must call in advance for reservations.
Board Game Basket (Value: $100) item
Board Game Basket (Value: $100)
$25

Starting bid

DONOR: Sweet Pea Center for Early Learning. DETAILS: Host a family game night with these fun games! Basket includes: Connect4, Sorry, Trouble, Jenga, Mancala, and Everybody Knows! RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass (Value: $40) item
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass (Value: $40) item
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass (Value: $40)
$10

Starting bid

DONOR: Broomfield Parks and Recreation. DETAILS: Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center. RESTRICTIONS: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
Cave of the Winds - Discovery Tour for 4 (Value: $112) item
Cave of the Winds - Discovery Tour for 4 (Value: $112)
$25

Starting bid

DONOR: Cave of the Winds. DETAILS: Explore the Cave of the Winds with free admission to the Discovery Tour for 4 people. An Ideal Family Tour! Explore the electrically lit portion of Cave of the Winds on a 45 – 60 minute guided walking tour which includes 15 rooms, a half mile of concrete walkways, and 196 stairs. On this family-friendly tour with an expert guide, you will learn about the history and geology of the wild caves and see some of the most beautiful formations. RESTRICTIONS: Expires 3-23-2026. Passes can be redeemed at the ticket office.
Classroom Ice Cream Party with Larky! (Value: Priceless) item
Classroom Ice Cream Party with Larky! (Value: Priceless) item
Classroom Ice Cream Party with Larky! (Value: Priceless)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA. DETAILS: Ice cream party for your child's classroom with an appearance from our school mascot, Larky! RESTRICTIONS: date to be chosen by PTA and Teacher and must be used before end of '24-'25 school year.
Colorado Symphony Concert - 2 Tickets (Value: 220) item
Colorado Symphony Concert - 2 Tickets (Value: 220)
$55

Starting bid

DONOR: Colorado Symphony. DETAILS: Enjoy 2 tickets to the Colorado Symphony during the 2025-2026 season. RESTRICTIONS: Certificate redemptions are subject to availability and valid for one concert at Boettcher Concert Hall only. Voucher is non-transferable and expires 5-31-2026
Comedy Works - Party of 10 (Value: $280-$440) item
Comedy Works - Party of 10 (Value: $280-$440)
$70

Starting bid

DONOR: Comedy Works. DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows. RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Comedy Works - Party of 4 (Value: $56-$88) item
Comedy Works - Party of 4 (Value: $56-$88)
$20

Starting bid

DONOR: Comedy Works. DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows. RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Comedy Works - Party of 2 (Value: $28-$44) item
Comedy Works - Party of 2 (Value: $28-$44)
$10

Starting bid

DONOR: Comedy Works. DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows. RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Denver Nuggets Autographed Pennant (Value: Priceless) item
Denver Nuggets Autographed Pennant (Value: Priceless)
$100

Starting bid

DONOR: Kroenke Sports Charities, Threlkeld Family. DETAILS: Nuggets Fan Pack: one (1) Denver Nuggets pennant signed by entire 2024-25 team (with certificate of authenticity), one (1) Denver Nuggets youth knit beanie, one (1) Denver Nuggets 20 oz stainless steel tumbler, one (1) Super Mascot Rockey stuffed animal, one (1) reusable Denver Nuggets tote bag. RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Denver Zoo for 4 (Value: $100) item
Denver Zoo for 4 (Value: $100)
$25

Starting bid

DONOR: Denver Zoo. DETAILS: 4 admission tickets to the Denver Zoo RESTRICTIONS: Expires December 2025. All tickets must be redeemed in one transaction
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Large (Value: $120) item
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Large (Value: $120)
$30

Starting bid

DONOR: Booster. DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Frisbee Golf Game, Trick Shot Hoop Set, Liftoff Launcher, 2 Water Bottles, 3 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Medium (Value: $65) item
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Medium (Value: $65)
$15

Starting bid

DONOR: Booster. DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Trick Shot Hoop Set, Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Small (Value: $40) item
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Small (Value: $40)
$10

Starting bid

DONOR: Booster. DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Epic Night of Fun - Throw, Escape, Laugh (Value: $206-$238) item
Epic Night of Fun - Throw, Escape, Laugh (Value: $206-$238) item
Epic Night of Fun - Throw, Escape, Laugh (Value: $206-$238)
$50

Starting bid

DONOR: Comedy Works, Lizzy's Axe Throwing, Puzzle Effect Escape Room. DETAILS: Comedy Works Good for 4 people. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows. Lizzy's Axe Throwing One hour of axe throwing for 4 people good at Brighton or Northglenn locations. Puzzle Effect Escape Room Use this gift card towards your next escape room experience. RESTRICTIONS: Comedy Works Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026 Lizzy's Axe Throwing Expires February 2028 Puzzle Effect Escape Room Voucher may be applied to escape rooms only and cannot be used towards merchandise. No expiration date.
Family Fun Day (Value: $170) item
Family Fun Day (Value: $170) item
Family Fun Day (Value: $170)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Boondocks, Broomfield Parks and Recreation, GoodTimes. DETAILS: Boondocks - Laser Tag or Minigolf for 4 4 passes to Boondocks. Each pass is good for 2 games or either miniature golf or laser tag. Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center. Good Times Enjoy your favorite meal at Good Times with this $50 gift card RESTRICTIONS: Boondocks: Limit one coupon per guest. Not valid with any other discount offer. Broomfield Parks & Rec: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
Giggling Life Care Farm Basket (Value: $360) item
Giggling Life Care Farm Basket (Value: $360) item
Giggling Life Care Farm Basket (Value: $360)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Giggling Life Care Farm. DETAILS: Includes 2 t-shirts (size small and medium), 2 water bottles, 2 sun-screens, 2 hats, $150 Gift Card to The Giggling Life Care Farm RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Value: $168) item
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Value: $168)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Glennwood Cavern Adventure Park. DETAILS: Funday tickets for 2 - includes a round-trip tram ride, two different walking cave tours and unlimited access to most of our attractions and rides. RESTRICTIONS: Expire January 23, 2026
Golf Swing Evaluation (Value: $125) item
Golf Swing Evaluation (Value: $125) item
Golf Swing Evaluation (Value: $125)
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: Golftec. DETAILS: Get ready for golf this summer with a free golf swing evaluation RESTRICTIONS: Expires 12-31-3035
Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe Basket (Value: $43) item
Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe Basket (Value: $43)
$10

Starting bid

DONOR: Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe. DETAILS: $25 Gift Card and Stuffed Animal. Stop by Grandrabbit's Toy Shoppe to explore their wide range of specialty, education, and fun toys for kids! RESTRICTIONS: n/a
i9 Sports League Registration (Value: $169) item
i9 Sports League Registration (Value: $169)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: i9 Sports. DETAILS: Get active with one free league registration for the sport of your choice. RESTRICTIONS: n/a
$100 Summer Camp Certificate + Duffle (Value: $175) item
$100 Summer Camp Certificate + Duffle (Value: $175) item
$100 Summer Camp Certificate + Duffle (Value: $175)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Avid 4 Adventure, Booster. DETAILS: $100 Summer Camp Certificate. Campers experience local area recreation spots while building confidence in different adventure sports daily including biking, hiking, rock climbing, stand up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Gift certificate is good toward any Summer 2025 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in California or Colorado.* (based on availability) Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle - perfect for an overnight camp trip Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over shoulder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6 RESTRICTIONS: Avid 4 Adventure Excludes extended care and any camp add-ons. Day and Overnight Camp sessions are either one or two weeks long (limited three-week overnight camps for 6th-12th grades) and run from June - August. Expires August 31, 2025
Mammoth Game - Club Level Tickets for 4 (Value: $240) item
Mammoth Game - Club Level Tickets for 4 (Value: $240)
$60

Starting bid

DONOR: Penick Family. DETAILS: 4 Mammoth Lacross Club level tickets for the game on April 13 at 2:00 PM RESTRICTIONS: Tickets valid for game on April 13 only
Orthodontia with Stoll Orthodontics (Value: up to $1,000) item
Orthodontia with Stoll Orthodontics (Value: up to $1,000)
$20

Starting bid

DONOR: Stoll Orthodontics. DETAILS: This certificate is valid for up to $500 off Phase 1 braces (generally younger patient) and up to $1,000 off Phase 2 braces (generally patient in final phase). Logo drawstring bag, shirt, water bottle, water cup, etc. included. RESTRICTIONS: Valid for new patients only
Photography Session (Value: $199) item
Photography Session (Value: $199)
$50

Starting bid

DONOR: Pearla Photography. DETAILS: Get some great new family photos with this 30 minute photo session RESTRICTIONS: Must be redeemed in 2025 and must be at a location within 20 miles of Prairie Hills Elementary
Pigtails & Crewcuts Basket (Value ($150) item
Pigtails & Crewcuts Basket (Value ($150)
$20

Starting bid

DONOR: Pigtails & Crewcuts. DETAILS: Basket includes one free kid's haircut, toys, hair products, and hair accessories RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Pilates Basket (Value: $250) item
Pilates Basket (Value: $250)
$45

Starting bid

DONOR: The Body Refinery Pilates Studio DETAILS: Include one 6 pack of Pilates classes and Pilates grip socks RESTRICTIONS: Expires 6-30-2025
Rafting Adventure (Value $150) item
Rafting Adventure (Value $150)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: American Adventures Expeditions. DETAILS: Gift certificate is good towards any rafting trip. Beginner trips begin at $75 per person, Intermediate trips begin at $99 per person, Advanced trips begin at $109 per person. RESTRICTIONS: Gift card is valid on rafting adventures only and must be redeemed on or before 8-15-2025. Additional fees may apply if trip total exceeds gift card amount.
Raising Cane's Gift Basket (Value: $150) item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket (Value: $150) item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket (Value: $150)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. DETAILS: Basket includes vouchers for 3 Box Combos, 3 22oz Lemonades, 2 Kids Combos, soft cooler, 2 t-shirts (size medium), hat, magnet, keychains, stuffed dog, pens, and koozies RESTRICTIONS: No expiration dates
Rush Bowls Gift Card (Value: $50) item
Rush Bowls Gift Card (Value: $50)
$15

Starting bid

DONOR: Rush Bowls. DETAILS: Enjoy your favorite Rush Bowl with this $50 gift card RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle (Value: $75) item
Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle (Value: $75)
$15

Starting bid

DONOR: Booster. DETAILS: Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over sholder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6 RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Skiing at Arapahoe Basin for 2 (Value $398) item
Skiing at Arapahoe Basin for 2 (Value $398)
$100

Starting bid

DONOR: Arapahoe Basin. DETAILS: 2 Single Day Lift Tickets RESTRICTIONS: no restrictions or black out dates. Valid for the '24-'25 Ski Season
Spoiled Pup Dog Sitting/Walking & Accessories (Value: $150) item
Spoiled Pup Dog Sitting/Walking & Accessories (Value: $150) item
Spoiled Pup Dog Sitting/Walking & Accessories (Value: $150) item
Spoiled Pup Dog Sitting/Walking & Accessories (Value: $150)
$40

Starting bid

DONOR: Vander Ploeg Family DETAILS: This unique basket includes a well-established dog-sitting and walking service that promises to provide loving care and fun experiences for dogs. Included in the package are durable dog bones, and engaging toys to bring joy and life to your pup! Whether you’re looking for someone to take your furry friend on daily strolls or offer them a safe and caring environment while you’re away, this is the perfect bid for pet owners who want reliable, trustworthy care for their furry family members. Bid now to offer your pets the best in walking, playtime, and companionship option. ⭐️Also available for in home cat drop-ins😸 *Handmade tie blanket *Durable dog ball & rope ball *Spot PlayStrong bacon flavored chew bone and bacon flavored Bam-bone *Collapsible dog water bowl & Poo bag dispenser with flashlight training clicker and leash *Black Top -Paw puffer jacket (size L) *1 night free overnight dog sitting $35 *2 free dog walks (20-30 minutes) $40 RESTRICTIONS: no black out dates, rain or shine!
Water World and Bogg Bag (Value: $202) item
Water World and Bogg Bag (Value: $202)
$50

Starting bid

DONOR: Hyland Hills Parks & Recreation, Booster. DETAILS: Splash into summer with tickets to Water World for 2 people and the Original Extra Large Tote Bag - lightweight, waterproof, washable, durable all-purpose tote. Includes 2 clear accessory bags. RESTRICTIONS: Water World Valid for the 2025 season from Saturday, May 24-Monday, September 1, 2025.
Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: Schlais Family. DETAILS: Basket includes: 5 beautifully handcrafted stemless wine glasses created by local artist, Nancy Utterback from Erie, Colorado. F. Stephen Miller Cabernet Sauvignon, and The Pale Rose RESTRICTIONS: must be over 21 to win bid
Lunch with PHE Staff - Principal - Mrs. Auday item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Principal - Mrs. Auday
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Custodian - Mr. Keith item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Custodian - Mr. Keith
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specials P.E. - Mr. Sousa item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specials P.E. - Mr. Sousa
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Foubert item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Foubert
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Hahn item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Hahn
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Mortensen item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Mortensen
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Tyus item
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Tyus
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Wagner item
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Wagner
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Weins item
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Weins
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Clouse item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Clouse
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Potter item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Potter
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Allan item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Allan
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Nienaber item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Nienaber
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Saenz item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Saenz
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mr. Cutshaw item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mr. Cutshaw
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Edwards item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Edwards
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Jackson item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Jackson
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Brock item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Brock
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Donahue item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Donahue
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Montoya item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Montoya
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Tong item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Tong
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mr. Young item
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mr. Young
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Substitute - Ms. Anne
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Substitute - Mrs. "K" (Keberlain)
$35

Starting bid

DONOR: PTA DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!