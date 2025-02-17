PHES PTA 🌷$pring Basket Online Auction💻

Anderson Farms - Pick Sunflowers for 4 (Value: $100)
$25
Starting bid
DONOR: Anderson Farms.
DETAILS: 4 tickets to pick your own sunflowers at Anderson Farms. Includes 2 buckets for sunflowers.
RESTRICTIONS: All tickets must be used for a single date/time and must be claimed in one transaction. 2025 dates not yet available (2024 dates July 19-August 24, Thursday-Sunday).
DONOR: Anderson Farms.
DETAILS: 4 tickets to pick your own sunflowers at Anderson Farms. Includes 2 buckets for sunflowers.
RESTRICTIONS: All tickets must be used for a single date/time and must be claimed in one transaction. 2025 dates not yet available (2024 dates July 19-August 24, Thursday-Sunday).
Arvada Center of Performing Arts Tickets (Value: $144)
$45
Starting bid
DONOR: Arvada Center of Performing Arts.
DETAILS: Theater lovers can enjoy 2 tickets to one performance during the 2025-2026 theater season.
RESTRICTIONS: Tickets available at Tier III price, subject to availability, not transferable or eligible for upgrade. Certificate may be redeemed after July 1, 2025 and must be redeemed at least 3 days prior to requested performance date. Excludes concerts, special events, and children's shows.
DONOR: Arvada Center of Performing Arts.
DETAILS: Theater lovers can enjoy 2 tickets to one performance during the 2025-2026 theater season.
RESTRICTIONS: Tickets available at Tier III price, subject to availability, not transferable or eligible for upgrade. Certificate may be redeemed after July 1, 2025 and must be redeemed at least 3 days prior to requested performance date. Excludes concerts, special events, and children's shows.
Blitz Paintball for 3 (Value: $300)
$75
Starting bid
DONOR: Blitz Paintball.
DETAILS: Enjoy 3 gift certificates to Blitz Paintball, Colorado's premier paintball field. Certificates are good for entry fee and rentals.
RESTRICTIONS: No expiration, must call in advance for reservations.
DONOR: Blitz Paintball.
DETAILS: Enjoy 3 gift certificates to Blitz Paintball, Colorado's premier paintball field. Certificates are good for entry fee and rentals.
RESTRICTIONS: No expiration, must call in advance for reservations.
Board Game Basket (Value: $100)
$25
Starting bid
DONOR: Sweet Pea Center for Early Learning.
DETAILS: Host a family game night with these fun games! Basket includes: Connect4, Sorry, Trouble, Jenga, Mancala, and Everybody Knows!
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Sweet Pea Center for Early Learning.
DETAILS: Host a family game night with these fun games! Basket includes: Connect4, Sorry, Trouble, Jenga, Mancala, and Everybody Knows!
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass (Value: $40)
$10
Starting bid
DONOR: Broomfield Parks and Recreation.
DETAILS: Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center.
RESTRICTIONS: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
DONOR: Broomfield Parks and Recreation.
DETAILS: Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center.
RESTRICTIONS: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
Cave of the Winds - Discovery Tour for 4 (Value: $112)
$25
Starting bid
DONOR: Cave of the Winds.
DETAILS: Explore the Cave of the Winds with free admission to the Discovery Tour for 4 people.
An Ideal Family Tour! Explore the electrically lit portion of Cave of the Winds on a 45 – 60 minute guided walking tour which includes 15 rooms, a half mile of concrete walkways, and 196 stairs. On this family-friendly tour with an expert guide, you will learn about the history and geology of the wild caves and see some of the most beautiful formations.
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 3-23-2026. Passes can be redeemed at the ticket office.
DONOR: Cave of the Winds.
DETAILS: Explore the Cave of the Winds with free admission to the Discovery Tour for 4 people.
An Ideal Family Tour! Explore the electrically lit portion of Cave of the Winds on a 45 – 60 minute guided walking tour which includes 15 rooms, a half mile of concrete walkways, and 196 stairs. On this family-friendly tour with an expert guide, you will learn about the history and geology of the wild caves and see some of the most beautiful formations.
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 3-23-2026. Passes can be redeemed at the ticket office.
Classroom Ice Cream Party with Larky! (Value: Priceless)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA.
DETAILS: Ice cream party for your child's classroom with an appearance from our school mascot, Larky!
RESTRICTIONS: date to be chosen by PTA and Teacher and must be used before end of '24-'25 school year.
DONOR: PTA.
DETAILS: Ice cream party for your child's classroom with an appearance from our school mascot, Larky!
RESTRICTIONS: date to be chosen by PTA and Teacher and must be used before end of '24-'25 school year.
DONOR: Colorado Symphony.
DETAILS: Enjoy 2 tickets to the Colorado Symphony during the 2025-2026 season.
RESTRICTIONS: Certificate redemptions are subject to availability and valid for one concert at Boettcher Concert Hall only. Voucher is non-transferable and expires 5-31-2026
DONOR: Colorado Symphony.
DETAILS: Enjoy 2 tickets to the Colorado Symphony during the 2025-2026 season.
RESTRICTIONS: Certificate redemptions are subject to availability and valid for one concert at Boettcher Concert Hall only. Voucher is non-transferable and expires 5-31-2026
Comedy Works - Party of 10 (Value: $280-$440)
$70
Starting bid
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Comedy Works - Party of 4 (Value: $56-$88)
$20
Starting bid
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Comedy Works - Party of 2 (Value: $28-$44)
$10
Starting bid
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
DONOR: Comedy Works.
DETAILS: Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
RESTRICTIONS: Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
DONOR: Kroenke Sports Charities, Threlkeld Family.
DETAILS: Nuggets Fan Pack: one (1) Denver Nuggets pennant signed by entire 2024-25 team (with certificate of authenticity), one (1) Denver Nuggets youth knit beanie, one (1) Denver Nuggets 20 oz stainless steel tumbler, one (1) Super Mascot Rockey stuffed animal, one (1) reusable Denver Nuggets tote bag.
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Kroenke Sports Charities, Threlkeld Family.
DETAILS: Nuggets Fan Pack: one (1) Denver Nuggets pennant signed by entire 2024-25 team (with certificate of authenticity), one (1) Denver Nuggets youth knit beanie, one (1) Denver Nuggets 20 oz stainless steel tumbler, one (1) Super Mascot Rockey stuffed animal, one (1) reusable Denver Nuggets tote bag.
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Denver Zoo for 4 (Value: $100)
$25
Starting bid
DONOR: Denver Zoo.
DETAILS: 4 admission tickets to the Denver Zoo
RESTRICTIONS: Expires December 2025. All tickets must be redeemed in one transaction
DONOR: Denver Zoo.
DETAILS: 4 admission tickets to the Denver Zoo
RESTRICTIONS: Expires December 2025. All tickets must be redeemed in one transaction
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Trick Shot Hoop Set, Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Trick Shot Hoop Set, Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Dude Perfect Sports Pack - Small (Value: $40)
$10
Starting bid
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Dude Perfect Sports Pack Includes: Liftoff Launcher, 1 Water Bottle, 2 Footballs with Pumps, 3 Rocket Launchers, and 3 Mystery Keychains
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Epic Night of Fun - Throw, Escape, Laugh (Value: $206-$238)
$50
Starting bid
DONOR: Comedy Works, Lizzy's Axe Throwing, Puzzle Effect Escape Room.
DETAILS:
Comedy Works
Good for 4 people. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
Lizzy's Axe Throwing
One hour of axe throwing for 4 people good at Brighton or Northglenn locations.
Puzzle Effect Escape Room
Use this gift card towards your next escape room experience.
RESTRICTIONS:
Comedy Works
Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Lizzy's Axe Throwing
Expires February 2028
Puzzle Effect Escape Room
Voucher may be applied to escape rooms only and cannot be used towards merchandise. No expiration date.
DONOR: Comedy Works, Lizzy's Axe Throwing, Puzzle Effect Escape Room.
DETAILS:
Comedy Works
Good for 4 people. Each pass covers $28 towards admission on eligible Sunday-Thursday shows and $44 on eligible Friday-Saturday shows.
Lizzy's Axe Throwing
One hour of axe throwing for 4 people good at Brighton or Northglenn locations.
Puzzle Effect Escape Room
Use this gift card towards your next escape room experience.
RESTRICTIONS:
Comedy Works
Additional fees may apply if an eligible show is selling for more than the base ticket price ($28/$44) and can be paid through the box office. Reservations are required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with a valid ID. Expire 9/9/2026
Lizzy's Axe Throwing
Expires February 2028
Puzzle Effect Escape Room
Voucher may be applied to escape rooms only and cannot be used towards merchandise. No expiration date.
Family Fun Day (Value: $170)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: Boondocks, Broomfield Parks and Recreation, GoodTimes.
DETAILS:
Boondocks - Laser Tag or Minigolf for 4
4 passes to Boondocks. Each pass is good for 2 games or either miniature golf or laser tag.
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass
Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center.
Good Times
Enjoy your favorite meal at Good Times with this $50 gift card
RESTRICTIONS:
Boondocks: Limit one coupon per guest. Not valid with any other discount offer.
Broomfield Parks & Rec: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
DONOR: Boondocks, Broomfield Parks and Recreation, GoodTimes.
DETAILS:
Boondocks - Laser Tag or Minigolf for 4
4 passes to Boondocks. Each pass is good for 2 games or either miniature golf or laser tag.
Broomfield Bay Family Day Pass
Family Day Pass (for up to 5 individuals) good for admission to The Broomfield Bay, The Paul Derda Recreation Center, or The Broomfield Community Center.
Good Times
Enjoy your favorite meal at Good Times with this $50 gift card
RESTRICTIONS:
Boondocks: Limit one coupon per guest. Not valid with any other discount offer.
Broomfield Parks & Rec: Expires August 31, 2025. The Broomfield Bay is closed for renovations with expected reopening in July 2025
Giggling Life Care Farm Basket (Value: $360)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: Giggling Life Care Farm.
DETAILS: Includes 2 t-shirts (size small and medium), 2 water bottles, 2 sun-screens, 2 hats, $150 Gift Card to The Giggling Life Care Farm
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Giggling Life Care Farm.
DETAILS: Includes 2 t-shirts (size small and medium), 2 water bottles, 2 sun-screens, 2 hats, $150 Gift Card to The Giggling Life Care Farm
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park (Value: $168)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: Glennwood Cavern Adventure Park.
DETAILS: Funday tickets for 2 - includes a round-trip tram ride, two different walking cave tours and unlimited access to most of our attractions and rides.
RESTRICTIONS: Expire January 23, 2026
DONOR: Glennwood Cavern Adventure Park.
DETAILS: Funday tickets for 2 - includes a round-trip tram ride, two different walking cave tours and unlimited access to most of our attractions and rides.
RESTRICTIONS: Expire January 23, 2026
Golf Swing Evaluation (Value: $125)
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: Golftec.
DETAILS: Get ready for golf this summer with a free golf swing evaluation
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 12-31-3035
DONOR: Golftec.
DETAILS: Get ready for golf this summer with a free golf swing evaluation
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 12-31-3035
Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe Basket (Value: $43)
$10
Starting bid
DONOR: Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe.
DETAILS: $25 Gift Card and Stuffed Animal. Stop by Grandrabbit's Toy Shoppe to explore their wide range of specialty, education, and fun toys for kids!
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Grandrabbits Toy Shoppe.
DETAILS: $25 Gift Card and Stuffed Animal. Stop by Grandrabbit's Toy Shoppe to explore their wide range of specialty, education, and fun toys for kids!
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
i9 Sports League Registration (Value: $169)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: i9 Sports.
DETAILS: Get active with one free league registration for the sport of your choice.
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: i9 Sports.
DETAILS: Get active with one free league registration for the sport of your choice.
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Avid 4 Adventure, Booster.
DETAILS: $100 Summer Camp Certificate. Campers experience local area recreation spots while building confidence in different adventure sports daily including biking, hiking, rock climbing, stand up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Gift certificate is good toward any Summer 2025 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in California or Colorado.* (based on availability)
Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle - perfect for an overnight camp trip
Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over shoulder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6
RESTRICTIONS:
Avid 4 Adventure
Excludes extended care and any camp add-ons. Day and Overnight Camp sessions are either one or two weeks long (limited three-week overnight camps for 6th-12th grades) and run from June - August. Expires August 31, 2025
DONOR: Avid 4 Adventure, Booster.
DETAILS: $100 Summer Camp Certificate. Campers experience local area recreation spots while building confidence in different adventure sports daily including biking, hiking, rock climbing, stand up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Gift certificate is good toward any Summer 2025 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in California or Colorado.* (based on availability)
Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle - perfect for an overnight camp trip
Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over shoulder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6
RESTRICTIONS:
Avid 4 Adventure
Excludes extended care and any camp add-ons. Day and Overnight Camp sessions are either one or two weeks long (limited three-week overnight camps for 6th-12th grades) and run from June - August. Expires August 31, 2025
Mammoth Game - Club Level Tickets for 4 (Value: $240)
$60
Starting bid
DONOR: Penick Family.
DETAILS: 4 Mammoth Lacross Club level tickets for the game on April 13 at 2:00 PM
RESTRICTIONS: Tickets valid for game on April 13 only
DONOR: Penick Family.
DETAILS: 4 Mammoth Lacross Club level tickets for the game on April 13 at 2:00 PM
RESTRICTIONS: Tickets valid for game on April 13 only
Orthodontia with Stoll Orthodontics (Value: up to $1,000)
$20
Starting bid
DONOR: Stoll Orthodontics.
DETAILS: This certificate is valid for up to $500 off Phase 1 braces (generally younger patient) and up to $1,000 off Phase 2 braces (generally patient in final phase). Logo drawstring bag, shirt, water bottle, water cup, etc. included.
RESTRICTIONS: Valid for new patients only
DONOR: Stoll Orthodontics.
DETAILS: This certificate is valid for up to $500 off Phase 1 braces (generally younger patient) and up to $1,000 off Phase 2 braces (generally patient in final phase). Logo drawstring bag, shirt, water bottle, water cup, etc. included.
RESTRICTIONS: Valid for new patients only
Photography Session (Value: $199)
$50
Starting bid
DONOR: Pearla Photography.
DETAILS: Get some great new family photos with this 30 minute photo session
RESTRICTIONS: Must be redeemed in 2025 and must be at a location within 20 miles of Prairie Hills Elementary
DONOR: Pearla Photography.
DETAILS: Get some great new family photos with this 30 minute photo session
RESTRICTIONS: Must be redeemed in 2025 and must be at a location within 20 miles of Prairie Hills Elementary
Pigtails & Crewcuts Basket (Value ($150)
$20
Starting bid
DONOR: Pigtails & Crewcuts.
DETAILS: Basket includes one free kid's haircut, toys, hair products, and hair accessories
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Pigtails & Crewcuts.
DETAILS: Basket includes one free kid's haircut, toys, hair products, and hair accessories
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Pilates Basket (Value: $250)
$45
Starting bid
DONOR: The Body Refinery Pilates Studio
DETAILS: Include one 6 pack of Pilates classes and Pilates grip socks
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 6-30-2025
DONOR: The Body Refinery Pilates Studio
DETAILS: Include one 6 pack of Pilates classes and Pilates grip socks
RESTRICTIONS: Expires 6-30-2025
Rafting Adventure (Value $150)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: American Adventures Expeditions.
DETAILS: Gift certificate is good towards any rafting trip. Beginner trips begin at $75 per person, Intermediate trips begin at $99 per person, Advanced trips begin at $109 per person.
RESTRICTIONS: Gift card is valid on rafting adventures only and must be redeemed on or before 8-15-2025. Additional fees may apply if trip total exceeds gift card amount.
DONOR: American Adventures Expeditions.
DETAILS: Gift certificate is good towards any rafting trip. Beginner trips begin at $75 per person, Intermediate trips begin at $99 per person, Advanced trips begin at $109 per person.
RESTRICTIONS: Gift card is valid on rafting adventures only and must be redeemed on or before 8-15-2025. Additional fees may apply if trip total exceeds gift card amount.
Raising Cane's Gift Basket (Value: $150)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.
DETAILS: Basket includes vouchers for 3 Box Combos, 3 22oz Lemonades, 2 Kids Combos, soft cooler, 2 t-shirts (size medium), hat, magnet, keychains, stuffed dog, pens, and koozies
RESTRICTIONS: No expiration dates
DONOR: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.
DETAILS: Basket includes vouchers for 3 Box Combos, 3 22oz Lemonades, 2 Kids Combos, soft cooler, 2 t-shirts (size medium), hat, magnet, keychains, stuffed dog, pens, and koozies
RESTRICTIONS: No expiration dates
Rush Bowls Gift Card (Value: $50)
$15
Starting bid
DONOR: Rush Bowls.
DETAILS: Enjoy your favorite Rush Bowl with this $50 gift card
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Rush Bowls.
DETAILS: Enjoy your favorite Rush Bowl with this $50 gift card
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Scarlet Skye Gear Duffle (Value: $75)
$15
Starting bid
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over sholder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
DONOR: Booster.
DETAILS: Rugged water repellent weekender, overnight, or gym tote with shoe compartment. Sturdy handles allow you carry duffle in-hand, over sholder, or as a backpack. 25.6 x 12.6 x 12.6
RESTRICTIONS: n/a
Skiing at Arapahoe Basin for 2 (Value $398)
$100
Starting bid
DONOR: Arapahoe Basin.
DETAILS: 2 Single Day Lift Tickets
RESTRICTIONS: no restrictions or black out dates. Valid for the '24-'25 Ski Season
DONOR: Arapahoe Basin.
DETAILS: 2 Single Day Lift Tickets
RESTRICTIONS: no restrictions or black out dates. Valid for the '24-'25 Ski Season
Spoiled Pup Dog Sitting/Walking & Accessories (Value: $150)
$40
Starting bid
DONOR: Vander Ploeg Family
DETAILS: This unique basket includes a well-established dog-sitting and walking service that promises to provide loving care and fun experiences for dogs. Included in the package are durable dog bones, and engaging toys to bring joy and life to your pup! Whether you’re looking for someone to take your furry friend on daily strolls or offer them a safe and caring environment while you’re away, this is the perfect bid for pet owners who want reliable, trustworthy care for their furry family members. Bid now to offer your pets the best in walking, playtime, and companionship option. ⭐️Also available for in home cat drop-ins😸
*Handmade tie blanket
*Durable dog ball & rope ball
*Spot PlayStrong bacon flavored chew bone and bacon flavored Bam-bone
*Collapsible dog water bowl & Poo bag dispenser with flashlight training clicker and leash
*Black Top -Paw puffer jacket (size L)
*1 night free overnight dog sitting $35
*2 free dog walks (20-30 minutes) $40
RESTRICTIONS: no black out dates, rain or shine!
DONOR: Vander Ploeg Family
DETAILS: This unique basket includes a well-established dog-sitting and walking service that promises to provide loving care and fun experiences for dogs. Included in the package are durable dog bones, and engaging toys to bring joy and life to your pup! Whether you’re looking for someone to take your furry friend on daily strolls or offer them a safe and caring environment while you’re away, this is the perfect bid for pet owners who want reliable, trustworthy care for their furry family members. Bid now to offer your pets the best in walking, playtime, and companionship option. ⭐️Also available for in home cat drop-ins😸
*Handmade tie blanket
*Durable dog ball & rope ball
*Spot PlayStrong bacon flavored chew bone and bacon flavored Bam-bone
*Collapsible dog water bowl & Poo bag dispenser with flashlight training clicker and leash
*Black Top -Paw puffer jacket (size L)
*1 night free overnight dog sitting $35
*2 free dog walks (20-30 minutes) $40
RESTRICTIONS: no black out dates, rain or shine!
Water World and Bogg Bag (Value: $202)
$50
Starting bid
DONOR: Hyland Hills Parks & Recreation, Booster.
DETAILS: Splash into summer with tickets to Water World for 2 people and the Original Extra Large Tote Bag - lightweight, waterproof, washable, durable all-purpose tote. Includes 2 clear accessory bags.
RESTRICTIONS: Water World
Valid for the 2025 season from Saturday, May 24-Monday, September 1, 2025.
DONOR: Hyland Hills Parks & Recreation, Booster.
DETAILS: Splash into summer with tickets to Water World for 2 people and the Original Extra Large Tote Bag - lightweight, waterproof, washable, durable all-purpose tote. Includes 2 clear accessory bags.
RESTRICTIONS: Water World
Valid for the 2025 season from Saturday, May 24-Monday, September 1, 2025.
Wine Lovers Basket
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: Schlais Family.
DETAILS: Basket includes: 5 beautifully handcrafted stemless wine glasses created by local artist, Nancy Utterback from Erie, Colorado. F. Stephen Miller Cabernet Sauvignon, and The Pale Rose
RESTRICTIONS: must be over 21 to win bid
DONOR: Schlais Family.
DETAILS: Basket includes: 5 beautifully handcrafted stemless wine glasses created by local artist, Nancy Utterback from Erie, Colorado. F. Stephen Miller Cabernet Sauvignon, and The Pale Rose
RESTRICTIONS: must be over 21 to win bid
Lunch with PHE Staff - Principal - Mrs. Auday
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Custodian - Mr. Keith
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specials P.E. - Mr. Sousa
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Foubert
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Hahn
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Mortensen
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with PHE Staff - Specialist - Mrs. Tyus
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Wagner
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Kindergarten - Mrs. Weins
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Clouse
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 1st Grade - Mrs. Potter
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Allan
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Nienaber
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 2nd Grade - Mrs. Saenz
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mr. Cutshaw
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Edwards
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 3rd Grade - Mrs. Jackson
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Brock
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 4th Grade - Mrs. Donahue
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Montoya
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mrs. Tong
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - 5th Grade - Mr. Young
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Substitute - Ms. Anne
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Lunch with Your Teacher - Substitute - Mrs. "K" (Keberlain)
$35
Starting bid
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
DONOR: PTA
DETAILS: Your child can enjoy a special lunch with their teacher or favorite staff member on April 23. Lunch will be provided from a local restaurant by the PTA and student's will have a chance to choose their order from the selected menus. Lunches will take place in the Flex Areas or Cafeteria during your student's normal lunch time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!