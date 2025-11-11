Prairie Moon Winter Light Faire 2025 Silent Online Auction

Hosted by
This item is for 2 people to join teacher, Anna Talleur, and a small group for a pasta making class complete with wine & salad. Yummy! The total group will be 12 so your family and friends can bid on the other slots as well. Or you and a partner/friend will make new friends with this small group class. Read more about Ms Talleur's Italian history here: https://www.prairiemoon.org/anna-talleur
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 1)
Date of class: January 10th, time TBA
Coming Home for Christmas
Holly Hobby's lovely story of two little friends from Woodcock Pocket and their adventure and home and abroad during Christmas. The story inspired the tree decoration.
You receive a live tree with all the trimmings, handmade, felted Toot and Puddle figures, and the Toot and Puddle children's book entitled, "I'll Be Home for Christmas."
$225 Value
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 2)
Our very own hand work teacher, Raven Harper, is hosting a "Play Date with Miss Harper" 3 hours for 1 person, a parent and a child or 1 adult, handwork and crafting. Read about her here: https://www.prairiemoon.org/raven-harper
$200 Value
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 3)
A portfolio of unbound prints each with a rhyme by artist John Talleur (& Ms Talleur's dad!), who was a professor emeritus of fine art at the University of Kansas for 40 yrs. More photos to come soon!
https://spencerart.ku.edu/art/collections-online/object/19276
$150 Value
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 4)
2 seats to paint in one of Ms Amber's classes in Kansas City! Amber has 10 years experience as an art teacher in the KC Metro area. Value is $120, $60/person
Visit her website here: https://www.canelaartcafe.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canelaartcafe/?igsh=ZG0wdHdmNjZpZXlu#
Canela Art Café is dedicated to providing great art, food, and culture. We strive to discover your inner artist and believe anyone can create.
Our painting classes are for all ages; whether you are 5 or 105! Our menu is a blend of cinnamon, cozy comforts without the use of unnecessary additives.
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 5)
Bundle #1 = 1 kids t-shirt + $50 gift card to MellowFields Farm!
$70 Value
Check out this amazing local farm here! https://www.mellowfields.com/
We promise this will be soo tasty! (slot 6)
Bundle #2 - 1 kids hoodie, + $50 gift card to MellowFields Farm!
$80 Value
Check out this amazing local farm here! https://www.mellowfields.com/
Our very own orchestra teacher (& former roadie! ask her about the time she toured!) is auctioning off CDs of her music. She will be a vendor at the festival, so if you missed your chance to bid on this unique item, you can purchase her CDs at the vendor market!
CD One - Bonnie at Morn - Ms Carter & Friends, keltic and British Isles tunes!
Sample Song 1: Eddystone Light
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zuEkSRIrfTu30Ok60oXK4DbLVpzqTwzG/view?usp=sharing
Sample Song 2: I Am But a Sailor
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l9XKXc-a0SJhvUXXwDVNd-D2aqehmXJG/view?usp=sharing
CD Two - Letters Home - Ms Carter's original world music inspired from past travels all over the world!
Featured song titled Everything That Matters is a Mystery
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18fNZ4hxV6563BcUduwROFD3MVtMaEptb/view?usp=sharing
Sample Song 1: Let You Go
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WAJedqLkgnOwHLDMvRgnldiqeh_LFSnW/view?usp=sharing
Sample Song 2: Sons de Tempo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EECUEnQhbO0Q3zouBXCR6mKtPcSJL0-z/view?usp=sharing
Read more about Ms Carter here: https://www.prairiemoon.org/marianne-carter
Bid on a unique, custom made candle set from one of our annual vendors, Nichole Allensworth of Creative Heart 76! Check out her site here: creativeheart76.square.site
$50 Value
Win a delicious meal for two and some stylish gear from The Burger Stand in downtown Lawrence, KS!
$100 Value - Check out Burger Stand here! https://www.burgerstandrestaurants.com/
Win two gift certificates and a free mug and bowl for you and a friend to paint at local Sunfire Ceramics! Enjoy a cute date night or keep them both for yourself and let your creativity out! Check them out here: https://sunfireceramics.com/
$65 Value
Join Ms Kristy and Ms Gwyn for an afternoon of felting both 2D wool painting and 3D small figure.
Group of 3-6 adults only, $25 per person value.
3 hours, Snack included!
Needle felting is a creative craft that involves sculpting shapes and figures using wool and special felting needles. It’s a simple yet versatile technique that allows you to create amazing creations with just a few supplies.
We will set the weekend date with you, and the group can choose the image palette and type of figure.
All supplies are included to complete on 4”x4” felted image and 3” figure.
Read more about Ms Gwyn here: https://www.prairiemoon.org/gwyn-schmidtberger
Read more about Ms Kristi here: https://www.prairiemoon.org/kristy-lollar
Enjoy a soak n sauna + time in the Cloud Room for 2 people,
a $185 value at the luxurious and healing Mud & Lotus Spa!
Check out Mud & Lotus here: https://www.mud-lotus.com/
Find harmony between body and spirit with our Heaven and Earth package, blending immersive spa experiences for a 3 hour wellness journey
90-Minute Soak & Sauna: Rejuvenate your body and detoxify your skin with a 90-minute soak in our mineral-rich cedar soaking tub and infrared sauna.
90-Minute Cloud Room: Elevate your senses and calm your mind with a tranquil session in our Cloud Room, where healing frequencies restore balance and serenity. 3 stations featuring an acupressure massage table, aromatherapy salt chamber and an infrared sound bath lounge chair will reset your nervous system.
Santosha offers various types of massages from deep tissue to sports recovery, with a very experienced team who are dedicated to helping you heal!
https://santosha-lawrence.com/
$85 Value
Win a 5 Class Pass to vibrant yoga studio BeMoved, in downtown Lawrence!
Starting with just a few 5Rhythms classes, Laura Martin-Eagle slowly began to search for who she wanted the studio to be in the community. It grew organically as she met teachers that loved the practices that they taught and were offering their teaching as a spiritual practice.
$102 Value
Check out BeMoved here: http://bemovedstudio.com/
Lawrence Acupuncture is the place to go for integrative health and a whole-body approach!
Shahida, a PMWS parent, licensed acupuncturist, and Fellow of the American Board for Oriental Reproductive Medicine, is offering an initial consultation and acupuncture session which can be used to get clarity on something you can't quite figure out, or check out their specialties on their website!
https://www.lawrenceacupuncture.com/
Value of $125
Enjoy a 60 minute massage, Willow Balm, AND a 60 minute sauna session at long standing Elevate Arts of Wellness Massage! They have many different practitioners with a large range of experience from the practical to the metaphysical.
Check them out here: https://www.elevatemindbodypeace.com/
$152 Value
Bid to win a tour of local FreeState Brewery for 4-5 people! Kids welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tour to be scheduled after 5pm during the week, or during a weekend. Tour scheduling to go through PMWS parent Sara McClelland who will contact the winner!
Must be 21+ to bid on this item, IDs will be checked at pick up and at FreeState before tour.
Website: https://www.freestatebrewing.com/
$150 Value
Bid on this gorgeous necklace with 5.8ct Polished Colombian Emeralds, on sterling silver, featuring 14k Gold Vermeil Accents! Retails for $178.
Facilitated by PMWS parent Morgan Brunketurner, bid for a chance to win a certified Ashiatsu body work session valued at $200!
More details to come soon!
Perfect for a Christmas gift, natural toys for your child, or ideal for Christmas decoration, this Elf House comes complete with kitchen and bedroom furniture, plus 4 elves. Valued at $225, this handcrafted treasure was lovingly donated by a PMWS parent and former Waldorf music teacher. Thank you, Morgan!
Handmade Ice Cream Bowls, or use for whatever you wish! Bowls made by Erica Iman.
These are each one of a kind, porcelain with crushed granite speckling, a satin white glaze and a touch of copper glazing on the edges. Dishwasher safe but handwashing recommended for longevity. Each approximately 6” wide. Retail value $135.
Check out Erica's website here: www.ericaiman.com
Win a $900 Value Short Story Session with local photographer Allie Clarke! This is the creative behind our adorable school photos, including the ones you see on our website and social media!
She requests you read the information about this session before you bid in the Details purple box! The session is a day in your life as is, and is not a posed portrait session. She will ask you some questions before the session and ask what is most important to you to capture. What are your kids interested in right now? Which room gets the most action in your home? What daily rituals (unique or mundane) would you want to remember? Come into this open! This session is for you if you want to remember the beauty in the little things and in the imperfection. Consider it a practice in letting go!
Read more about Allie on her website here: https://allieclarkephoto.com/
Cooking Class Gift Certificate Value $55
from Cooking Shop on 8th. Join an upcoming class!
Our COOKshop is an encouraging and supporting place for young and adult cooks alike. Spend an educational afternoon or evening with us, gathered around our kitchen islands, making delicious food and fostering new friendships.
Cozy up this winter and read Dolly Parton, Pan, and How to Protect Bookstores. Enjoy a Raven Bookstore beanie and a Paul McCartney tote!
Total value: $160
Check out Raven Bookstore's website here: https://ravenbookstore.com/
