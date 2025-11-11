Prairie Moon Winter Light Faire 2025 Silent Online Auction

Win a $900 Value Short Story Session with local photographer Allie Clarke! This is the creative behind our adorable school photos, including the ones you see on our website and social media!





She requests you read the information about this session before you bid in the Details purple box! The session is a day in your life as is, and is not a posed portrait session. She will ask you some questions before the session and ask what is most important to you to capture. What are your kids interested in right now? Which room gets the most action in your home? What daily rituals (unique or mundane) would you want to remember? Come into this open! This session is for you if you want to remember the beauty in the little things and in the imperfection. Consider it a practice in letting go!





Read more about Allie on her website here: https://allieclarkephoto.com/