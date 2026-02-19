Prairie View A&M Atlanta Metro Alumni Chapter Membership

About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
🐾Open to all alumni of Prairie View A&M University, as well as at-large members who may not reside in the Metro Atlanta area but wish to remain actively connected and engaged with our chapter’s initiatives across the Southeast.
Valid until August 4, 2027
🐾Available to graduates from 2024 through the current year. This membership tier supports our newest alumni as they transition from student life to alumni engagement, offering connection, mentorship, networking, and leadership opportunities.
Valid until August 4, 2027
🐾Designed for individuals who are not alumni of Prairie View A&M University but are connected through family, friendship, or professional relationships and wish to support the mission and activities of the chapter.
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