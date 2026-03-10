Hosted by

Prairie View, Inc.

About this event

Prairie View, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Gourmet Gift Basket Certificate item
Gourmet Gift Basket Certificate
$25

Starting bid

A gift certificate to gift someone else on a special day or to spoil yourself!

Gameplay Gift Certificate item
Gameplay Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Have a fun night out swinging the clubs at Top Golf!

4 Tickets to the Flint Hills Discovery Center item
4 Tickets to the Flint Hills Discovery Center
$50

Starting bid

Entry for 2 Adults and 2 Children

Art Gift Certificate item
Art Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

For the art connoisseur! Enjoy a certificate to get an art piece of your choice!

Tickets for 4 and First Pitch of a Wind Surge Game item
Tickets for 4 and First Pitch of a Wind Surge Game
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the a Wind Surge game starting the night off at HOME PLATE!!

A Game Night for 2! item
A Game Night for 2!
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy tickets for 2 at a St. Louis Cardinals game!

The BroBasket Whiskey Set item
The BroBasket Whiskey Set
$150

Starting bid

Includes 9 tasters, 3 party snacks, a glass and a coaster.

3 Month Car Wash Membership item
3 Month Car Wash Membership
$150

Starting bid

Like keeping your car clean? Enjoy three months of car washes from Club Car Wash!

Rhodium Danielle Earring and the Rhodium Elisa Pendant item
Rhodium Danielle Earring and the Rhodium Elisa Pendant
$155

Starting bid

Like to add a little accessory to your outfit? Enjoy this pendant and earring set from Kendra Scott!

KU Gear Gift Basket item
KU Gear Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Show your Jayhawk spirit! Includes XS/S/M/L shirt sizes, hat, beanie and ear warmers.

Golf Day Set: Speaker and Golf Balls item
Golf Day Set: Speaker and Golf Balls
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a day out on the green with a brand new speaker and golf balls.


Sponsored by Scheels.

1/4 Ct. TW Kay Milestones Necklace item
1/4 Ct. TW Kay Milestones Necklace
$300

Starting bid

This sparkling necklace symbolizes the moments and milestones that strengthen your love through every step in your story.

  • Sterling silver
  • Round-cut lab-grown diamonds line the curved bar pendant, punctuated by larger round-cut lab-grown diamond stations
  • Total lab-grown diamond weight is 1/4 carat
  • Independently certified
  • 16- to 18-inch adjustable cable chain; lobster clasp
  • From the Milestones® Collection
Wichita Wind Surge Game Suite item
Wichita Wind Surge Game Suite
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy the May 1st Wind Surge game from a suite! Great hospitality with friends and family!


Sponsored by Hutton Construction

Tax Service Certificate item
Tax Service Certificate
$1,000

Starting bid

Tax season is almost over! If you haven't gotten started, here's your chance to get your taxes taken care of by the Accounting Doctor! $1,000 in services before you even get started!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!