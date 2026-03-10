Prairie View, Inc.'s Silent Auction

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A gift certificate to gift someone else on a special day or to spoil yourself!
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Have a fun night out swinging the clubs at Top Golf!
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Entry for 2 Adults and 2 Children
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For the art connoisseur! Enjoy a certificate to get an art piece of your choice!
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Enjoy the a Wind Surge game starting the night off at HOME PLATE!!
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Enjoy tickets for 2 at a St. Louis Cardinals game!
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Includes 9 tasters, 3 party snacks, a glass and a coaster.
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Like keeping your car clean? Enjoy three months of car washes from Club Car Wash!
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Like to add a little accessory to your outfit? Enjoy this pendant and earring set from Kendra Scott!
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Show your Jayhawk spirit! Includes XS/S/M/L shirt sizes, hat, beanie and ear warmers.
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Enjoy a day out on the green with a brand new speaker and golf balls.
Sponsored by Scheels.
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This sparkling necklace symbolizes the moments and milestones that strengthen your love through every step in your story.
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Enjoy the May 1st Wind Surge game from a suite! Great hospitality with friends and family!
Sponsored by Hutton Construction
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Tax season is almost over! If you haven't gotten started, here's your chance to get your taxes taken care of by the Accounting Doctor! $1,000 in services before you even get started!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!