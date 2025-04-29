Prairie View Shop

We’re excited to introduce our new Prairie View EcoFusion Tumblers—the perfect companion for your daily coffee, water, or tea run! These 24 oz insulated tumblers are made with recycled materials and designed with your lifestyle in mind. Whether you’re sipping something hot or cold, the rotating lid gives you two convenient drinking options: a straw or a sip-through opening. Tumbler Features: - Made from recycled plastic & stainless steel - Double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold - Fits most car/truck cup holders - BPA-free and dishwasher safe - Screw-on, spill-resistant lid with straw Show off your Prairie View pride while supporting sustainability! Supplies are limited—get yours while they last!

We’re excited to introduce our new Prairie View EcoFusion Tumblers—the perfect companion for your daily coffee, water, or tea run! These 24 oz insulated tumblers are made with recycled materials and designed with your lifestyle in mind. Whether you’re sipping something hot or cold, the rotating lid gives you two convenient drinking options: a straw or a sip-through opening. Tumbler Features: - Made from recycled plastic & stainless steel - Double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold - Fits most car/truck cup holders - BPA-free and dishwasher safe - Screw-on, spill-resistant lid with straw Show off your Prairie View pride while supporting sustainability! Supplies are limited—get yours while they last!

More details...