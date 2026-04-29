Girl Scout Week at the Waterfront

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About this event
Stillwater, OK
Must be entering 6th grade or above for the 2026-2027 school year
Must be entering 8th grade or above for the 2026-2027 school year
The fee covers the cost for Thursday dinner, Friday breakfast, and Friday lunch.
Your support can help a Scout experience the Week at the Waterfront. If you’re able to contribute to our scholarship fund, please enter your donation amount below—no gift is too small to make a big impact.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!