Stillwater Girls Incorporated

Hosted by

Stillwater Girls Incorporated

About this event

Girl Scout Week at the Waterfront

Lake Carl Blackwell

Stillwater, OK

Canoeing
$50

Must be entering 6th grade or above for the 2026-2027 school year

Sailing
$50

Must be entering 8th grade or above for the 2026-2027 school year

Optional Thursday Overnight
$10

The fee covers the cost for Thursday dinner, Friday breakfast, and Friday lunch.

Support a Scout’s Week at the Waterfront
Pay what you can

Your support can help a Scout experience the Week at the Waterfront. If you’re able to contribute to our scholarship fund, please enter your donation amount below—no gift is too small to make a big impact.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!