Hosted by

Ivy League Educational & Charities Foundation

About this event

Threads of Unity Prayer Brunch

1811 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Luncheon Ticket
$85

Luncheon Ticket - ALL SALES ARE FINAL

Full Page Ad - Back Outside Cover
$150

Full page ad on back outside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

Full Page Ad - Back Inside Cover
$125

Full page ad on back inside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

Full Page Ad - Front Inside Cover
$125

Full page ad on front inside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

Full Page Ad
$100

Full page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

Half Page Ad
$75

Half page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].

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