Threads of Unity Prayer Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Luncheon Ticket - ALL SALES ARE FINAL
Full page ad on back outside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Full page ad on back inside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Full page ad on front inside cover of the prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Full page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Half page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Quarter page ad for prayer luncheon program. All ads are due by September 19, 2026. Please email your print-ready ad submissions to [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!