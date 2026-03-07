Prayer Is What We Do's "Spring 2026 TV Raffle"

About this raffle
One ticket allows for one opportunity to win a "55 television. Every ticket purchased increases the opportunity to win.
Purchasing a ticket does NOT guarantee winning a television, but allows for each ticket purchased to enter into the drawing.
Three tickets allows for three times the opportunity to win a "55 television. Each ticket purchased increases the opportunity to win.
Purchasing a ticket does NOT guarantee winning a television, but allows for each ticket purchased to enter into the drawing.
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