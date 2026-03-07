Prayer Is What We Do

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Prayer Is What We Do

About this raffle

Prayer Is What We Do's "Spring 2026 TV Raffle"

1 Raffle Ticket = 1 Chance At Winning
$10

One ticket allows for one opportunity to win a "55 television. Every ticket purchased increases the opportunity to win.

Purchasing a ticket does NOT guarantee winning a television, but allows for each ticket purchased to enter into the drawing.

3 Raffle Tickets = 3 Chances At Winning
$8.33
This includes 3 tickets

Three tickets allows for three times the opportunity to win a "55 television. Each ticket purchased increases the opportunity to win.
Purchasing a ticket does NOT guarantee winning a television, but allows for each ticket purchased to enter into the drawing.

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