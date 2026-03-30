Prayer & Blessing Submission

About this event
Let our pastoral care team hold you in prayer during a time of need, healing, or comfort.
Receive a blessing from our pastoral care team, in person or from a distance, for comfort, support, and care in your time of need.
Allow us to assist in awakening your energy and its divine manifestation through your DNA, inviting purification, restoration, and deeper alignment within your physical embodiment.
How many young minors in your care would you also like to include?
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