Undefinable And Expansive Inc.

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Undefinable And Expansive Inc.

About this event

Prayer & Blessing Submission

Prayer List
Free

Let our pastoral care team hold you in prayer during a time of need, healing, or comfort.

Blessing List
Free

Receive a blessing from our pastoral care team, in person or from a distance, for comfort, support, and care in your time of need.

Spirit Activation
Free

Allow us to assist in awakening your energy and its divine manifestation through your DNA, inviting purification, restoration, and deeper alignment within your physical embodiment.

Minors Included.
Free

How many young minors in your care would you also like to include?

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