PRCA 6th Annual Gala: Run for the Roses

General admission price for one person. Includes entry, food, and alcohol. Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
General admission price for a reserved table with 8 tickets. Includes entry, dinner, and alcohol. Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
Sponsorship includes the following: 10 VIP Entry Tickets & Reserved Table: Includes Dinner & Drinks Premier full-page recognition in event program materials Stage Recognition at event 2 minute speaking opportunity at Gala Exclusive event & on campus signage Premium digital marketing on campus Premium recognition on social media & website Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
Sponsorship includes the following: 8 VIP Event Entry Tickets & Private Table: Includes Dinner & Drinks 1/2 Page recognition in event materials Premium Logo Placement on all event materials & logo placement throughout the evening Premium digital advertising on campus Premium recognition on social media & website Stage recognition at event Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
Sponsorship includes the following: 6 event tickets & private table: Includes dinner & drinks 1/4 page recognition in event materials Logo placement on all event materials & throughout the evening Premium digital advertising on campus Premium recognition on social media & website Stage recognition at event
Sponsorship includes the following: 4 event tickets: Includes dinner & drinks 1/4 page advertisement in event materials Logo placement throughout the evening Digital advertising on campus Recognition on social media & website Up to 5 marketing opportunities at PRCA (set up to sell product or service) Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
Sponsorship includes the following: 2 event tickets: includes dinner & drinks Logo placement throughout the evening & in event program Digital advertising on campus Recognition on social media & website Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
Sponsorship includes the following: 2 event tickets: includes dinner & drinks Recognition on social media & website Digital advertising on campus Logo in event program Auction, raffle, and game tickets sold separately
As a tuition raffle underwriter, you are donating towards our tuition raffle giveaway! Attendees will have the option to pay $50 per raffle ticket to enter drawing and win up to $1000 off their tuition. Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As a tuition raffle underwriter, you are donating towards our tuition raffle giveaway! Your contribution helps fund the raffle prize, increases participation, and supports our students. Attendees will have the option to pay $50 per raffle ticket to enter drawing and win up to $1000 off their tuition. Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As a bar underwriter, you are donating towards the cost of alcohol provided at the event allowing for more of our ticket sales to go directly to the school for future updates. Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As a decor underwriter, you are donating towards the cost of decor for the event. This year is Maracas y Mariachi which will consist off bright bold colors, piñatas, sombreros, bold flowers, and much more! Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As an entertainment underwriter, you are donating towards the cost of entertainment (DJ, Emcee, Mariachi Band, etc.) needed for the event allowing for our ticket sales to go directly to the school for future updates. Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As a printing underwriter, you are donating towards the cost of printing needed for the event allowing for our ticket sales to go directly to the school for future updates. Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
As an auction underwriter, you are donating toward the cost of auction items. The more items the more fun! While we are soliciting items to be donated from companies, this allows us to make sure we have great options to choose from! Your name will be listed in the event materials as our donation underwriter.
