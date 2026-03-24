Piscataquis River Christian Camp

Offered by

Piscataquis River Christian Camp

About the memberships

PRCC 2026 Memberships

Individual Membership
$25

The Individual Membership gives you full access to the property during the 2026 Season. You will need to sign a membership form on your first visit to PRCC.

Family Membership
$50

A Family Membership gives a married couple and all family members under age 18 that reside in the same household full access to the property during the 2026 Season. You will need to sign a membership form on your first visit to PRCC.

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