PRCNY's Hope is Here 5K Run/Walk 2026 - Sponsorships

Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 15 race entries
Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 10 race entries
Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 7 race entries
Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Logo placement on Race Finisher Medal | 5 race entries
Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Logo on Race Package mailing sticker | 5 race entries
Logo on Race T-shirts | Thank you banner at finish line area (logo provided by sponsor) | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries
Logo on Race T-shirts | Logo on all participant’s Race Swag Bags | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries
Multiple Sponsorships Available – Logo on Race T-shirts | Thank you Banner at a water station with Logo (logo provided by sponsor) | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries
Multiple Sponsorships Available – Logo on Race T-shirts | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 2 race entries
Multiple Sponsorships Available – Logo on Race T-shirts and thank you scroll on Event page | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26
Multiple Sponsorships Available – Receive Lawn Sign (2' high x 3' wide) with inspirational message | Listed on the online PRCNY Hope is Here Run Scroll of Honor on Event pag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!