Postpartum Resource Center Of New York Inc

Postpartum Resource Center Of New York Inc

PRCNY's Hope is Here 5K Run/Walk 2026 - Sponsorships

1121 Old Nichols Rd

Islandia, NY 11749, USA

Project 62 Sponsor
$10,000

Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 15 race entries

Hope is Here Sponsor
$7,500

Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 10 race entries

T-Shirt Sponsor
$6,000

Premium Tiered Placement of Logo on Race T-shirts, Race Bib and Finish Line Photos | Recognition on all publicity materials (must provide artwork) | Highlighted day of race recognition | Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | 7 race entries

Race Medal Sponsor
$5,000

Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Logo placement on Race Finisher Medal | 5 race entries

Race Package Mailing Sponsor
$4,500

Start/Finish Banner Recognition | Featured on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Logo on Race Package mailing sticker | 5 race entries

Timing Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on Race T-shirts | Thank you banner at finish line area (logo provided by sponsor) | Logo link on registration website and PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries

Premier Race Swag Bag Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on Race T-shirts | Logo on all participant’s Race Swag Bags | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries

Water Station Sponsor
$2,000

Multiple Sponsorships Available – Logo on Race T-shirts | Thank you Banner at a water station with Logo (logo provided by sponsor) | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 3 race entries

Help is Here Sponsor
$1,000

Multiple Sponsorships Available Logo on Race T-shirts | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26 | Recognition on Social Media and Event Email Blasts | 2 race entries

T-Shirt Logo Sponsor
$500

Multiple Sponsorships Available  – Logo on Race T-shirts and thank you scroll on Event page | Logo link on PRCNY website until 12/31/26

Community Support Sponsor
$150

Multiple Sponsorships Available – Receive Lawn Sign (2' high x 3' wide) with inspirational message | Listed on the online PRCNY Hope is Here Run Scroll of Honor on Event pag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!