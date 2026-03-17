St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church

About this event

Pre-Anniversary Jazz Brunch

863 N D St

San Bernardino, CA 92401, USA

Adult Admission
$50

Enjoy a full Pre-Anniversary Jazz Brunch experience including:
• All-you-can-eat brunch buffet
• Complimentary mimosas, coffee, and juice
• Live jazz music entertainment
• A beautiful atmosphere of fellowship and celebration

Youth Admission
$25

Enjoy a full Pre-Anniversary Jazz Brunch experience including:
• All-you-can-eat brunch buffet
• Complimentary mimosas, coffee, and juice
• Live jazz music entertainment
• A beautiful atmosphere of fellowship and celebration

VIP Ticket - TABLE of 8
$350

Enjoy exclusive reserved seating for your group of 8 with a premium Jazz Brunch experience featuring all-you-can-eat buffet, unlimited mimosas, live music, and priority table placement.

Only 3 VIP tables available — reserve early!

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