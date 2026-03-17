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About this event
Enjoy a full Pre-Anniversary Jazz Brunch experience including:
• All-you-can-eat brunch buffet
• Complimentary mimosas, coffee, and juice
• Live jazz music entertainment
• A beautiful atmosphere of fellowship and celebration
Enjoy a full Pre-Anniversary Jazz Brunch experience including:
• All-you-can-eat brunch buffet
• Complimentary mimosas, coffee, and juice
• Live jazz music entertainment
• A beautiful atmosphere of fellowship and celebration
Enjoy exclusive reserved seating for your group of 8 with a premium Jazz Brunch experience featuring all-you-can-eat buffet, unlimited mimosas, live music, and priority table placement.
Only 3 VIP tables available — reserve early!
$
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