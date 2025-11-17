Silent Auction Cleos Legacy X Alexandria Brewing Company

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7926 Alexandria Pike #1, Alexandria, KY 41001, USA
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Bring ocean magic to your home with this one-of-a-kind collection by local artist Amy Overman of Dive Dog Design. Inspired by hidden treasures in the deep, each piece shimmers with movement, texture, and light.
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Total Value: $250
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🌊 Amy Overman – Dive Dog Design (Bellevue, KY)
Bring a little bit of the ocean home with these one-of-a-kind pieces by local Bellevue artist Amy Overman of Dive Dog Design. Each piece is inspired by treasures hidden in the vastness of the deep, thoughtfully brought into the light for all to enjoy.
Amy shares:
“I take pride in bringing over ocean’s treasures hiding in the vastness of the deep into the light for all to enjoy. I hope you enjoy these one-of-a-kind pieces of art as much as I enjoy sharing them with you.”
Perfect for ocean lovers, dog people, and anyone who believes art should tell a story, this unique item supports a local Northern Kentucky artist and helps Cleo’s Legacy continue our lifesaving work. 💛🐾
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Description:
Turn up the country and spoil your inner super-fan! This Miranda Lambert bundle is packed with signed goodies and MuttNation toys that celebrate the queen of country and help the underdogs.
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Estimated Value: ~$400
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Cozy up with all the moody, witchy fall vibes. This basket is perfect for anyone who loves spooky season, rich autumn colors, and a good story by candlelight—with a dash of dog-loving charm.
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Handcrafted by: The Whimsical Witch @ Route 27 Antique Mall Alexandria, KY
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Brighten any room with this vibrant, pop-art–style print featuring joyful faces, dragonflies, ladybugs, and bold blooms. It’s a statement piece that feels happy, whimsical, and modern all at once.
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Valued at $200
Starting bid
Support your nervous system and your four-legged friend’s with this calming, holistic basket. Featuring a free energy healing session plus pet treats and a cozy blanket, this is the perfect “reset” package.
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Estimated Value: $150
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Treat yourself (or a friend) to the ultimate cozy night in. Sip something warm from heart mugs, slather on nourishing handmade products, and snuggle under the softest blanket.
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Valued at $130
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Dell 27" 2560 x 1440 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, Black, S2722DGM
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donated by the amazing UPLIFT BEAUTY LOUNGE IN AUGUSTA, KY
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Wreath
Blanket
Socks
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