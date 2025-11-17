Cleo’s Legacy Inc.

Hosted by

Cleo’s Legacy Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction Cleos Legacy X Alexandria Brewing Company

Pick-up location

7926 Alexandria Pike #1, Alexandria, KY 41001, USA

Dive Dog Design “Ocean Treasures” Set – Amy Overman item
Dive Dog Design “Ocean Treasures” Set – Amy Overman item
Dive Dog Design “Ocean Treasures” Set – Amy Overman
$50

Starting bid

Bring ocean magic to your home with this one-of-a-kind collection by local artist Amy Overman of Dive Dog Design. Inspired by hidden treasures in the deep, each piece shimmers with movement, texture, and light.


Includes:


  • One-of-a-kind handcrafted clay fish dish (valued at $125)
  • Coordinating clay oval dish
  • Framed ocean macro-art collage (valued at $125)
  • Artist info card



Total Value: $250


Dive Dog Design “Ocean Treasures” #2 (Framed, Large) item
Dive Dog Design “Ocean Treasures” #2 (Framed, Large)
$50

Starting bid

🌊 Amy Overman – Dive Dog Design (Bellevue, KY)


Bring a little bit of the ocean home with these one-of-a-kind pieces by local Bellevue artist Amy Overman of Dive Dog Design. Each piece is inspired by treasures hidden in the vastness of the deep, thoughtfully brought into the light for all to enjoy.


Amy shares:


“I take pride in bringing over ocean’s treasures hiding in the vastness of the deep into the light for all to enjoy. I hope you enjoy these one-of-a-kind pieces of art as much as I enjoy sharing them with you.”


Perfect for ocean lovers, dog people, and anyone who believes art should tell a story, this unique item supports a local Northern Kentucky artist and helps Cleo’s Legacy continue our lifesaving work. 💛🐾


Miranda Lambert Mega-Fan Basket item
Miranda Lambert Mega-Fan Basket
$50

Starting bid

Description:

Turn up the country and spoil your inner super-fan! This Miranda Lambert bundle is packed with signed goodies and MuttNation toys that celebrate the queen of country and help the underdogs.


Includes:


  • Signed Miranda Lambert CD
  • Signed & framed Miranda Lambert photo/poster
  • Signed “Y’all Eat Yet?” cookbook
  • MuttNation plush German Shepherd toy
  • MuttNation armadillo toy
  • MuttNation “log”/tough chewer toy



Estimated Value: ~$400


Autumn Witchy Storytime & Décor Basket: The Whimsical Witch item
Autumn Witchy Storytime & Décor Basket: The Whimsical Witch
$50

Starting bid

Cozy up with all the moody, witchy fall vibes. This basket is perfect for anyone who loves spooky season, rich autumn colors, and a good story by candlelight—with a dash of dog-loving charm.


Includes:


  • Trio of decorative pumpkins (various sizes & fabrics/wood)
  • Gothic-style black floral candle holders
  • Illustrated book/graphic novel (red-haired woman on cover)
  • Dog-themed Halloween card and mini art
  • Assorted fall/Halloween décor items tucked into a reusable white basket


Handcrafted by: The Whimsical Witch @ Route 27 Antique Mall Alexandria, KY


Color Pop “Joy in the Garden” Framed Art Print item
Color Pop “Joy in the Garden” Framed Art Print
$50

Starting bid

Brighten any room with this vibrant, pop-art–style print featuring joyful faces, dragonflies, ladybugs, and bold blooms. It’s a statement piece that feels happy, whimsical, and modern all at once.


Includes:


  • Framed full-color print with four-panel design (signed & numbered 3/5)


Valued at $200

Holistic Healing for Pets & People Bundle item
Holistic Healing for Pets & People Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Support your nervous system and your four-legged friend’s with this calming, holistic basket. Featuring a free energy healing session plus pet treats and a cozy blanket, this is the perfect “reset” package.


Includes:


  • Gift certificate: One free energy healing treatment for you OR your pet
  • Soft cable-knit throw blanket
  • BETSEY JOHNSON White “pug face” mini backpack/purse
  • BARK Super Chewer toy
  • 7” bully sticks pack



Estimated Value: $150


“Be the Pack Leader” Training & Art Lover Set item
“Be the Pack Leader” Training & Art Lover Set
$25

Starting bid

Altard Alchemy Self Care item
Altard Alchemy Self Care
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or a friend) to the ultimate cozy night in. Sip something warm from heart mugs, slather on nourishing handmade products, and snuggle under the softest blanket.


Includes:


  • Super-soft neutral throw blanket
  • 2 pink heart mugs
  • Pack of honey sticks
  • Assorted Altared Alchemy & natural products, such as:
    • Honey, Lemon, Whiskey elixir
    • Facial toner
    • Salves, balms, and butters (dandelion balm, soft salve, etc.)
    • Black drawing salve (as labeled)
  • “Keep Calm” mini sign and small extras as pictured





Offset Lithograph BARN OWL Joanne Young item
Offset Lithograph BARN OWL Joanne Young item
Offset Lithograph BARN OWL Joanne Young
$50

Starting bid

I fetch machine item
I fetch machine
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $130

Dell 27" 2560 x 1440 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, Black item
Dell 27" 2560 x 1440 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, Black
$50

Starting bid

Dell 27" 2560 x 1440 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor, Black, S2722DGM

  • A smoother experience with a 165Hz refresh rate for fast-moving visuals and quicker reaction times
  • Enjoy a new view with a 1500R curved design that offers immersive visuals and comfortable viewing
  • See every detail with a QHD (Quad HD) resolution of 2560 x 1440 on a 27-inch panel
  • Enhanced clarity for an improved gaming experience
  • This monitor combines performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking quality without unnecessary frills VALUED AT $310
Uplift Beauty Lounge item
Uplift Beauty Lounge
$25

Starting bid

donated by the amazing UPLIFT BEAUTY LOUNGE IN AUGUSTA, KY

Date night item
Date night
$25

Starting bid

Bakers Supreme item
Bakers Supreme
$20

Starting bid

Bengals theme item
Bengals theme
$50

Starting bid

Girly girl item
Girly girl
$30

Starting bid

Ultimate date night item
Ultimate date night
$60

Starting bid

Bengals #2 item
Bengals #2
$50

Starting bid

Wreath

Blanket

Socks

Christmas item
Christmas item
Christmas
$30

Starting bid

4 foot clock item
4 foot clock
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!