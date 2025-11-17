Silent Auction Cleos Legacy X Alexandria Brewing Company

🌊 Amy Overman – Dive Dog Design (Bellevue, KY)





Bring a little bit of the ocean home with these one-of-a-kind pieces by local Bellevue artist Amy Overman of Dive Dog Design. Each piece is inspired by treasures hidden in the vastness of the deep, thoughtfully brought into the light for all to enjoy.





Amy shares:





“I take pride in bringing over ocean’s treasures hiding in the vastness of the deep into the light for all to enjoy. I hope you enjoy these one-of-a-kind pieces of art as much as I enjoy sharing them with you.”





Perfect for ocean lovers, dog people, and anyone who believes art should tell a story, this unique item supports a local Northern Kentucky artist and helps Cleo’s Legacy continue our lifesaving work. 💛🐾



