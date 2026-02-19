Majes-Tix Giving

Hosted by

Majes-Tix Giving

About this event

Pre Derby Putty

7900 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40222, USA

The Championship Tee: Platinum Sponsor ($60 tix fee included
$3,060
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

•   Promotional signage for placement near event entry

•   Speaking opportunity during event (3 minutes)

•   (2) Mini Golf Teams (up to 6 participants each) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

•   Complimentary buffet access from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

•   Logo placement on event marketing materials and social media promotion

•   1 Hole Sponsorship per course (4 total)

•   Reserved booth for seating or product placement

The Fairway: Gold Sponsor ($35 tix fee included)
$635
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

.•   Mini Golf Team (up to 5 participants) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

•   Complimentary buffet access from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

•   Logo placement on event marketing materials and social media promotion

•   1  Hole Sponsorship  (Sponsor to provide banner or other marketing material)

Reserved booth for seating or product placement

•The Putting Green: Community or Group Sponsor($25 tix fee)
$425
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

•   Mini Golf Team (up to 5 participants) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

•   Complimentary buffet access from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

•   Reserved booth in main event room

Putt Putt Only
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The $25 ticket fee is included in the price. This is a team of up to 5 people to play unlimited putt putt from 8p-11p. It also includes a reserved table for up to 4 people.

Early Bird Party only ticket
$17.50

The $2.50 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket. It does not include the putt putt or buffet.

General Admission Party ticket
$23

The $3 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket. It does not include the putt putt or buffet.

Party & Putt Putt Ticket
$58

This price includes a $3 ticket fee. This ticket allows you entry to the party at 6pm and playing Putt-Putt from 8p-11p. This ticket does not include the Buffett. We will place you on team of 5-6 people that you will be on your team.

Party, Putt-Putt & Buffet
$85

There is a $5 ticket fee included in the ticket price. This ticket gives you all access to the entire event! You will be placed on a team of 5-6 people to play Putt-Putt. Buffet is 7-8pm.

Party only Ticket
$28

The $3 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket.

Private ticket
$100

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