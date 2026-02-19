Pre Derby Putty

About this event
• Promotional signage for placement near event entry
• Speaking opportunity during event (3 minutes)
• (2) Mini Golf Teams (up to 6 participants each) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
• Complimentary buffet access from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
• Logo placement on event marketing materials and social media promotion
• 1 Hole Sponsorship per course (4 total)
• Reserved booth for seating or product placement
.• Mini Golf Team (up to 5 participants) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
• Complimentary buffet access from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
• Logo placement on event marketing materials and social media promotion
• 1 Hole Sponsorship (Sponsor to provide banner or other marketing material)
Reserved booth for seating or product placement
• Mini Golf Team (up to 5 participants) for unlimited golf from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
• Complimentary buffet access from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
• Reserved booth in main event room
The $25 ticket fee is included in the price. This is a team of up to 5 people to play unlimited putt putt from 8p-11p. It also includes a reserved table for up to 4 people.
The $2.50 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket. It does not include the putt putt or buffet.
The $3 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket. It does not include the putt putt or buffet.
This price includes a $3 ticket fee. This ticket allows you entry to the party at 6pm and playing Putt-Putt from 8p-11p. This ticket does not include the Buffett. We will place you on team of 5-6 people that you will be on your team.
There is a $5 ticket fee included in the ticket price. This ticket gives you all access to the entire event! You will be placed on a team of 5-6 people to play Putt-Putt. Buffet is 7-8pm.
The $3 ticket fee is included in the price of the ticket. This is a party only ticket.
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