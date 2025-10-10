Pre-K 4 SA Charitable Campaign Prize Packages

Prize Package includes:
Rtic 22QT Wheeled Cooler, 17 Blackstone grill with cover, Blackstone grill carry bag and grill accessories, and basket of snacks to start the party.
Prize Package includes:
Various beauty items, plush blanket, heatless curl set and much more.
Prize Package includes:
$50 Dinner Gift card, $50 Movie Gift Card, $25 Pluckers Gift Card, $25 Specs Gift Card, Wine Glass set, Spinning whiskey glass set, Paloma mix drink (alcohol not included) & various snacks.
Prize Package includes:
$150 in lottery tickets
Prize Package includes:
Autographed Jersey #0 Keldon. Johnson, Spurs Beanie, Spurs Tervis cup and Wilson basketball.
Prize Package includes:
All items are Dia de los Muertos themed
1 Platter,1 mug, 1small glass, 1small decorative skull tray, 2 candles, 1 incense sticks, 2 marigold garlands and 1 bag of chocolate covered pretzels.
