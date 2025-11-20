Granada Islamic School

Hosted by

Granada Islamic School

About this event

Pre-K Field trip to Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo 2025-26

1451 Middlefield Rd

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Pre-K Field Trip
$25

To secure your child’s participation, please complete this Field Trip Payment & Permission Form by the deadline. The form includes:

1. Student Information: Name, Grade, Emergency Contact Details
2. Parent/Guardian Authorization: Permission for the student to attend, acknowledgment of trip details.
3. Payment Section

Chaperones
$25

Chaperones fee - The Maximum # of chaperones needed is 13

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!