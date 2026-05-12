Temple Beth El of Hollywood

Hosted by

Temple Beth El of Hollywood

About this event

Pre-K Graduation After Party

1351 S 14th Ave

Hollywood, FL 33020, USA

General Admission
$40

We’re throwing a full-on GLOW PARTY to celebrate our graduates — think DJ, dance floor, neon lights, and an entire ballroom glowing just for them. This is going to be a night they (and honestly, we) will never forget.


The after party is completely voluntary — but trust us, you do NOT want to sit this one out.

Donation
Pay what you can

Can’t make it? Cheer on our little graduates from afar! Any donation is greatly appreciated 🎓

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