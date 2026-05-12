Pre-K Graduation After Party

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About this event
We’re throwing a full-on GLOW PARTY to celebrate our graduates — think DJ, dance floor, neon lights, and an entire ballroom glowing just for them. This is going to be a night they (and honestly, we) will never forget.
The after party is completely voluntary — but trust us, you do NOT want to sit this one out.
Can’t make it? Cheer on our little graduates from afar! Any donation is greatly appreciated 🎓
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!