Women Of Divine Destinyinc

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Women Of Divine Destinyinc

About this event

Pre-Mother's Day Recording - The Pulpit: After Hours!

Paradise Baptist Church 348-352 15th Avenue Newark

NJ

1:30PM Show - “Broken, But Not Beyond Repair"
$25

“Broken, But Not Beyond Repair: Faith Meets Trauma Recovery” Special Guest - Dr. Jacqueline Webb - Certified Trauma Specialist

2:30PM Show - “Healed Leaders, Healthy Sheep
$25

"Healed Leaders, Healthy Sheep", Guest: Bishop Jethro Pastor of Paradise Baptist Church - Newark, NJ - Bishop and Dr. James candidly talk about leadership and woundedness.

Legacy: Wisdom You Can't Google
$25

Guests: Deacon Jeanette Lyde and Rev. Dr. Jalyn Lyde

Oil, Vision & Ventures - Overseer Rodney Brown
$25

Guest: Overseer Rodney Brown

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