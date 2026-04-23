Pre-Mother's Day Recording - The Pulpit: After Hours!

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NJ
“Broken, But Not Beyond Repair: Faith Meets Trauma Recovery” Special Guest - Dr. Jacqueline Webb - Certified Trauma Specialist
"Healed Leaders, Healthy Sheep", Guest: Bishop Jethro Pastor of Paradise Baptist Church - Newark, NJ - Bishop and Dr. James candidly talk about leadership and woundedness.
Guests: Deacon Jeanette Lyde and Rev. Dr. Jalyn Lyde
Guest: Overseer Rodney Brown
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