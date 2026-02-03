Pre-Order Lunches - FRC Mason District

Hosted by
About this event
Includes pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SATURDAY 3/28
Includes mac & cheese, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SATURDAY 3/28
Includes hot dog, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SATURDAY 3/28
Includes salad (cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, dressing), chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SATURDAY 3/28
Includes pulled pork sandwich, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SUNDAY 3/29
Includes mac & cheese, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SUNDAY 3/29
Includes hot dog, chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SUNDAY 3/29
Includes salad (cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, dressing), chips, cookie & bottle of water
FOR PICKUP ON SUNDAY 3/29
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!