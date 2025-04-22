Pre-Order - The Setback Cycle by Amy Shoenthal

Amy Shoenthal is a leadership expert and the author of USA TODAY bestselling book, The Setback Cycle, about how today’s prominent founders and leaders overcome obstacles to find success. Amy has been studying the journeys of successful leaders for more than two decades. As a top contributor to ForbesWomen and Harvard Business Review, Amy highlights underestimated innovators dedicated to solving society’s greatest challenges. She’s interviewed high profile leaders such as Senator Mazie Hirono, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norma Kamali, Robin Arzón and others.

Amy Shoenthal is a leadership expert and the author of USA TODAY bestselling book, The Setback Cycle, about how today’s prominent founders and leaders overcome obstacles to find success. Amy has been studying the journeys of successful leaders for more than two decades. As a top contributor to ForbesWomen and Harvard Business Review, Amy highlights underestimated innovators dedicated to solving society’s greatest challenges. She’s interviewed high profile leaders such as Senator Mazie Hirono, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norma Kamali, Robin Arzón and others.

More details...