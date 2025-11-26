Order your Philippines/Cebu Strong T-Shirt today!

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After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
S 28 length x 18 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
S 27 length x 16.5 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
M 29 length x 20 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
L 30 length x 22 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
XL 31 length x 24 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!
Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!
Garment measurements (inches)
XXL 32 length x 26 wide
length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)
width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)
$
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