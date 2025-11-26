Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

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Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

About this shop

Order your Philippines/Cebu Strong T-Shirt today!

Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XS item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XS item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XS item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XS
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!

  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


S 28 length x 18 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: S item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: S item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: S item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: S
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!


  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


S 27 length x 16.5 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: M item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: M item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: M item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: M
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!

  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


M 29 length x 20 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: L item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: L item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: L item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: L
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!

  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


L 30 length x 22 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XL item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XL item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XL item
Philippines/Cebu Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XL
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!

  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


XL 31 length x 24 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
Philippines Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XXL item
Philippines Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XXL item
Philippines Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XXL item
Philippines Strong unisex T-shirt Size: XXL
$40

After checking out, please reply with your order confirmation email and specify the color and logo you’d like to receive!


Bella+Canvas tri-blend unisex T-shirt
This tee is an instant favorite—lightweight, ultra-soft, and available in stylish, on-trend colors!

  • 3.8 oz. 50/25/25 polyester, pre-shrunk combed ringspun cotton, rayon tri-blend material; Black Heather Tri-Blend is 15/70/15
  • Double-needle stitched for durability
  • Silky smooth, breathable fabric
  • Stretchy ribbed collar for comfort


Garment measurements (inches)


XXL 32 length x 26 wide


length
(shoulder seam at collar to bottom hem)

width
(side to side at 1" below the sleeves)



0
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