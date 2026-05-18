Pre-Ordered ME Lunch for Sat. 5/23 (Panera)

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Applewood smoked bacon with crisp mixed greens, wine-ripened tomatoes, mayo, salt and pepper on Tomato Basil Miche.
Zesty sweet peppers, feta, sliced cucumbers, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions, hummus, with salt and pepper on Tomato Basil Miche.
Tuna salad, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, salt and pepper on Country Rustic Sourdough.
Chicken salad made with diced chicken, dried cranberries, and walnuts tossed with creamy dressing, topped with crisp mixed greens and vine-ripened tomatoes on Country Rustic Sourdough.
Oven roasted turkey breast, aged white cheddar, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions, mayo, salt and pepper on Country Rustic Sourdough.
Grilled chicken, melty fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped basil, fresh arugula, Green Goddess dressing, salt and pepper with a garlic aioli drizzle on an Asiago Bagel.
Tender, marinated steak with melty provolone, creamy salsa verde spread, fresh arugula, red onions, and zesty sweet peppers on our Asiago Bagel.
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