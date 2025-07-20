eventClosed

PRE-ORDER Black&Blue SCN Spirit Wear

Adult T-Shirt (Stars)
$20

Unisex Classic Tee | Gildan 5000

Black. Sport Grey,

• 100% cotton

• Sport Grey is 90% cotton, 10% polyester

• Fabric weight: 5.0–5.3 oz/yd² (170-180 g/m²)

• Taped neck and shoulders

• Double seam at sleeves and bottom h

Disclaimers: 

• Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

• Dark color speckles throughout the fabric are expected for the color Natural.

Adult T-shirt (SCN logo)
$20

Unisex Sports Tee | Gildan 8000

Black,Royal Blue, Ash

• 50% cotton, 50% polyester

• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz./yd.² (186 g/m²)

• DryBlend® moisture-management fabric

• Modern classic fit

• Rib collar in classic width

• Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

• Tear-away label for 0 chafing

• Blank product sourced from Honduras


Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

Adult Tshirt (cursive)
$20

Unisex Sports Tee | Gildan 8000

Black,Royal Blue, Ash

• 50% cotton, 50% polyester

• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz./yd.² (186 g/m²)

• DryBlend® moisture-management fabric

• Modern classic fit

• Rib collar in classic width

• Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability

• Tear-away label for 0 chafing

• Blank product sourced from Honduras


Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

Adult Hoodie Gildan (SCN)
$35

Unisex Heavy Blend Hoodie | Gildan 18500

BLACK, SPORT GREY, ROYAL BLUE

• 50% pre-shrunk cotton, 50% polyesteR

• Fabric weight: 8.0 oz/yd² (271.25 g/m²)

• Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel and reduced pilling

• Double-lined hood with matching drawcord

• Quarter-turned body to avoid crease down the middle

• 1 × 1 athletic rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex

• Front pouch pocket

• Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem



Premium Adult Hoodie (Star)
$40

Unisex Premium Hoodie | Cotton Heritage M2580 - Black, Carbon Grey

Disclaimer: This hoodie runs small. For the perfect fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than your usual size.

• 100% cotton face

• 65% ring-spun cotton, 35% polyester

• Front pouch pocket

• Self-fabric patch on the back

• Matching flat drawstrings

• 3-panel hood

• Blank product sourced from Pakistan


Premium Adult Hoodie (Cursive)
$40

Unisex Premium Hoodie | Cotton Heritage M2580 - Black, Carbon Grey, Royal Blue

Disclaimer: This hoodie runs small. For the perfect fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than your usual size.

• 100% cotton face

• 65% ring-spun cotton, 35% polyester

• Front pouch pocket

• Self-fabric patch on the back

• Matching flat drawstrings

• 3-panel hood

• Blank product sourced from Pakistan

Youth T-shirt (Cursive)
$20

GILDEN moisture-wicking t-shirt.
• 50% cotton and 50% polyester
• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz./yd² (186 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 20 singles
• Moisture-management fabric
• Modern classic fit
• Classic-width ribbed collar
• Neck and shoulder taping
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.

Under Armour Hat (blue star)
$35

This Under Armour® cap is designed for comfort and durability. The built-in HeatGear® sweatband wicks away moisture.

• 65% polyester, 35% cotton

• Embroidered Under Armour® label on the left side

• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile

• Curved visor

• Adjustable cloth strap closure

Under Armour Black Hat (SCN logo)
$35

This Under Armour® cap is designed for comfort and durability. The built-in HeatGear® sweatband wicks away moisture.

• 65% polyester, 35% cotton

• Embroidered Under Armour® label on the left side

• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile

• Curved visor

• Adjustable cloth strap closure


Pom-Pom Knit Cap
$25

• 100% acrylic

• 12″ (30.5 cm) knit

• Fold-over 3″ (7.6 cm) cuff

• Pom-pom on top

• One size fits most

• Blank product sourced from Vietnam

Knit Beanie White
$25

• 60% cotton, 40% acrylic

• Breathable cotton blend

• Form-fitting shape

• One size fits most

Blanket 37"x57"
$35

37" x 57" sherpa blanket combines a plushie feel with exceptional softness, making it the ultimate comfort companion.

• Integral composition: 100% polyester fibers

• Fabric: 100% polyester (51.5% surface fabric, 48.5% sherpa fabric)

• Smooth side fabric: 6.49 oz/yd² (220g/m²), sherpa fabric: 7.08 oz/yd² (240g/m²)

Garden Flag 12"x17"
$20

Black Garden Flag

• 100% polyester

• Size: 12″ × 17″ (30 × 43 cm

• Pole hem

Disclaimers:

• Each garden flag may vary slightly in size and may not be perfectly evenly cut

• The flag pole is not included

