PRE-ORDER Black&Blue SCN Spirit Wear

Unisex Classic Tee | Gildan 5000
Black. Sport Grey,
• 100% cotton
• Sport Grey is 90% cotton, 10% polyester
• Fabric weight: 5.0–5.3 oz/yd² (170-180 g/m²)
• Taped neck and shoulders
• Double seam at sleeves and bottom h
Disclaimers:
• Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
• Dark color speckles throughout the fabric are expected for the color Natural.
Unisex Sports Tee | Gildan 8000
Black,Royal Blue, Ash
• 50% cotton, 50% polyester
• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz./yd.² (186 g/m²)
• DryBlend® moisture-management fabric
• Modern classic fit
• Rib collar in classic width
• Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
• Tear-away label for 0 chafing
• Blank product sourced from Honduras
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
Unisex Heavy Blend Hoodie | Gildan 18500
BLACK, SPORT GREY, ROYAL BLUE
• 50% pre-shrunk cotton, 50% polyesteR
• Fabric weight: 8.0 oz/yd² (271.25 g/m²)
• Air-jet spun yarn with a soft feel and reduced pilling
• Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
• Quarter-turned body to avoid crease down the middle
• 1 × 1 athletic rib-knit cuffs and waistband with spandex
• Front pouch pocket
• Double-needle stitched collar, shoulders, armholes, cuffs, and hem
Unisex Premium Hoodie | Cotton Heritage M2580 - Black, Carbon Grey
Disclaimer: This hoodie runs small. For the perfect fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than your usual size.
• 100% cotton face
• 65% ring-spun cotton, 35% polyester
• Front pouch pocket
• Self-fabric patch on the back
• Matching flat drawstrings
• 3-panel hood
• Blank product sourced from Pakistan
GILDEN moisture-wicking t-shirt.
• 50% cotton and 50% polyester
• Fabric weight: 5.5 oz./yd² (186 g/m²)
• Yarn diameter: 20 singles
• Moisture-management fabric
• Modern classic fit
• Classic-width ribbed collar
• Neck and shoulder taping
Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.
This Under Armour® cap is designed for comfort and durability. The built-in HeatGear® sweatband wicks away moisture.
• 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• Embroidered Under Armour® label on the left side
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
• Curved visor
• Adjustable cloth strap closure
• 100% acrylic
• 12″ (30.5 cm) knit
• Fold-over 3″ (7.6 cm) cuff
• Pom-pom on top
• One size fits most
• Blank product sourced from Vietnam
• 60% cotton, 40% acrylic
• Breathable cotton blend
• Form-fitting shape
• One size fits most
37" x 57" sherpa blanket combines a plushie feel with exceptional softness, making it the ultimate comfort companion.
• Integral composition: 100% polyester fibers
• Fabric: 100% polyester (51.5% surface fabric, 48.5% sherpa fabric)
• Smooth side fabric: 6.49 oz/yd² (220g/m²), sherpa fabric: 7.08 oz/yd² (240g/m²)
Black Garden Flag
• 100% polyester
• Size: 12″ × 17″ (30 × 43 cm
• Pole hem
Disclaimers:
• Each garden flag may vary slightly in size and may not be perfectly evenly cut
• The flag pole is not included
