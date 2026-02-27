Cool Islam

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Cool Islam

About this event

Pre-registration for Islamic School

Pre-registration - Elite Preschool
$50

🌱 Elite Preschool

(Ages 3.5+ and younger than 5 by Sept 1, 2026)

🗓 M–Th: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

💰 Tuition: $549/month for 10 months

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 10% sibling discount

Pre-registration - Elite Learning
$50

Elite Learning (Homeschool Support Model): K-8

Students enroll in Summit Online Charter School. Our teachers provide in-person learning coach support plus Arabic, Qur’an, and Islamic Studies.

🗓 M–Th: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

💰 Tuition: $599/month for 10 months

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 10% sibling discount

Pre-registration - Elite Academy
$50

Elite Academy (Traditional Model): K-8

Full in-person instruction in Math, Science, Language Arts, plus Arabic, Qur’an, and Islamic Studies.

🗓 M–Th: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

💰 Tuition: $699/month for 10 months

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 10% sibling discount

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