Pre-registration for Islamic School

Hosted by
About this event
🌱 Elite Preschool
(Ages 3.5+ and younger than 5 by Sept 1, 2026)
🗓 M–Th: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
💰 Tuition: $549/month for 10 months
👨👩👧👦 10% sibling discount
Elite Learning (Homeschool Support Model): K-8
Students enroll in Summit Online Charter School. Our teachers provide in-person learning coach support plus Arabic, Qur’an, and Islamic Studies.
🗓 M–Th: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
💰 Tuition: $599/month for 10 months
👨👩👧👦 10% sibling discount
Elite Academy (Traditional Model): K-8
Full in-person instruction in Math, Science, Language Arts, plus Arabic, Qur’an, and Islamic Studies.
🗓 M–Th: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM
💰 Tuition: $699/month for 10 months
👨👩👧👦 10% sibling discount
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!