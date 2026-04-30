Guest Registration:Cultural Connection Collective

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About this event
🚦This non-refundable deposit secures your priority seating and booking position for the Cultural Connection Collective Detroit Experience. Your deposit will be applied toward your selected experience tier balance.
🛍️ Cultural Connection Collective Merchandise Ordering Info
Have questions before purchasing?
We want to make ordering simple and clear so everyone understands how the merchandise process works before departure.
📅 ORDER DEADLINE:
All merchandise orders & balance must be submitted by June 12, 2026 ( this deadline is specific to MURCHANDISE ORDERS)
This deadline helps us place one organized group order and prepare everyone’s items before the trip.
📦 BULK ORDER DATE:
One official bulk merchandise order will be placed on June 13, 2026
⚠️ This means:
✔ Orders submitted before the deadline are included
✔ LATE orders may not be guaranteed before departure
✔ Ordering early helps secure your items
📍 PICKUP PROCESS:
Once all merchandise arrives:
CHS will schedule a designated pickup date, time, and Bedford office location for customers to receive their items before the Cultural Connection Collective departure date.
👑 IMPORTANT:
Merchandise will NOT be shipped individually.
This is a coordinated preorder + local pickup process to help us:
✔ Keep things organized
✔ Manage inventory accurately
✔ Prepare travelers before departure
✔ Avoid last-minute confusion
🎟️ HOW TO ORDER:
Choose your merchandise item(s)
Submit deposit payment TODAY,
pay balance before June 12
Wait for CHS pickup notification
Pick up your order before departure
💜 WHY ORDER EARLY:
✔ Limited quantities
✔ Priority access
✔ Better preparation
✔ Travel-ready gear
✔ Supports the movement
🚨 FINAL REMINDER:
No order is guaranteed until payment is received by the deadline.
Merchandise deposits are applied toward final merchandise balance and help secure your preorder before the bulk order deadline.
(Please see further deposit, order, shipping and pickup information ABOVE)
LOCK IN YOUR LOOK • OFFICIAL CCC 2026 MERCH RESERVATIONS OPEN
I prefer to pay in full for my experience
I prefer to pay in full for my experience
I prefer to pay in full for my experience. Unless you are choosing to purchase extra merchandise, please do not add a tshirt to this tier.
( FREE trip tshirt included in the Signature Experience Tier)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!