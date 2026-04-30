Guest Registration:Cultural Connection Collective

🛍️ Cultural Connection Collective Merchandise Ordering Info

Have questions before purchasing?

We want to make ordering simple and clear so everyone understands how the merchandise process works before departure.

📅 ORDER DEADLINE:

All merchandise orders & balance must be submitted by June 12, 2026 ( this deadline is specific to MURCHANDISE ORDERS)

This deadline helps us place one organized group order and prepare everyone’s items before the trip.

📦 BULK ORDER DATE:

One official bulk merchandise order will be placed on June 13, 2026

⚠️ This means:

✔ Orders submitted before the deadline are included

✔ LATE orders may not be guaranteed before departure

✔ Ordering early helps secure your items

📍 PICKUP PROCESS:

Once all merchandise arrives:

CHS will schedule a designated pickup date, time, and Bedford office location for customers to receive their items before the Cultural Connection Collective departure date.

👑 IMPORTANT:

Merchandise will NOT be shipped individually.

This is a coordinated preorder + local pickup process to help us:

✔ Keep things organized

✔ Manage inventory accurately

✔ Prepare travelers before departure

✔ Avoid last-minute confusion

🎟️ HOW TO ORDER:

Choose your merchandise item(s)

Submit deposit payment TODAY,

pay balance before June 12

Wait for CHS pickup notification

Pick up your order before departure

💜 WHY ORDER EARLY:

✔ Limited quantities

✔ Priority access

✔ Better preparation

✔ Travel-ready gear

✔ Supports the movement

🚨 FINAL REMINDER:

No order is guaranteed until payment is received by the deadline.